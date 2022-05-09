Why Confluent Stock Plunged 23% in April

Recession anxiety appears to be spreading through the stock market, overshadowing a respectable corporate earnings reporting season. "Investor concerns about Fed tightening, surging interest rates, and the risk of recession have outweighed the surprising strength of 1Q earnings reports," Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin wrote in a note on Monday. "Results have exceeded expectations and prompted modest upward revisions to estimates for the remainder of 2022 and for 2023, driven largely by the energy sector. However, the boost to analyst estimates has not been enough to offset portfolio manager fears about the downside risk to EPS if the economy falls into recession and the downside risk to valuations as the Fed tightens policy."

