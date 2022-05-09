ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Confluent Stock Plunged 23% in April

By Chris Neiger
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Confluent (CFLT -2.59%)...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Worried about a recession? Wells Fargo says to watch for this telltale sign

With the Federal Reserve taking an increasingly hawkish approach to tackling the highest inflation in 40 years, a growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Interest Rates#Software Company#Motley Fool#Cflt#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq Composite
Motley Fool

This Dirt Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Is Beating the Market

American Express has made strong progress on a pandemic rebound, although travel is still depressed. Shares are trading at a low valuation despite the stock beating the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Stock market investors are getting very worried about a recession: Goldman Sachs

Recession anxiety appears to be spreading through the stock market, overshadowing a respectable corporate earnings reporting season. "Investor concerns about Fed tightening, surging interest rates, and the risk of recession have outweighed the surprising strength of 1Q earnings reports," Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin wrote in a note on Monday. "Results have exceeded expectations and prompted modest upward revisions to estimates for the remainder of 2022 and for 2023, driven largely by the energy sector. However, the boost to analyst estimates has not been enough to offset portfolio manager fears about the downside risk to EPS if the economy falls into recession and the downside risk to valuations as the Fed tightens policy."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Disney Shares Hit 52-Week Low: What's Going On?

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are making new 52-week lows on Monday after the stock fell more than 17% over the last month. Disney shares have been trending lower since Netflix Inc NFLX reported a decline in its subscriber base, the company's first subscriber loss in more than 10 years.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Crashing Stocks I'd Avoid Like the Plague

Planet 13's Las Vegas SuperStore was a good thing. However, now I'm not convinced about its business expansions. BlackBerry isn't growing even though it should be, and investors should be wary of any hype around the business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu has defied expectations and proven doubters wrong again and again. While the token's performance has defied conventional wisdom, a $1 price target simply isn't realistic. Shiba Inu could get a boost from token burning and increased crypto adoption, but the outlook is uncertain. You’re reading a free article...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing Ahead of Earnings Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Rivian Automotive (RIVN -9.61%) stock crashed...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Dividend Growth Stocks for the Long Haul

Novartis is a healthcare giant that should see stable growth over the next few years. Colgate-Palmolive is on an incredible dividend growth streak, now hitting the 60-year mark. Fortis pays a high yield today and plans to continue increasing it steadily for the next few years. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy