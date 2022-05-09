ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Harold Ramirez sitting for Rays Monday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Rays did not list Harold Ramirez as a starter for Monday's...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays

The Los Angeles Angels are in the middle of their best season in years, and the strong start was punctuated with a great pitching effort by Reid Detmers on Tuesday night. Detmers threw a no-hitter in the Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The southpaw walked just one batter and struck out two as he made history.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neill on Cardinals bench versus Baltimore

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Juan Yepez is shifting to left field while Corey Dickerson enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Tigers' Eric Haase sitting Monday versus A's

The Detroit Tigers did not include Eric Haase in their lineup for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Haase will take a seat Monday while Tucker Barnhart starts at catcher and bats eighth. Haase is projected to make 249 more plate appearances this season, with 12 home runs, 28 runs,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Tampa, FL
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Yoan Moncada sitting for Chicago on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Moncada will move to the bench on Wednesday with Leury Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Civale and the Guardians. numberFire's models project Garcia for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Houston's Chas McCormick batting seventh on Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. McCormick will start in center field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 10.0 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mariners' Abraham Toro sitting on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Toro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cal Raleigh catching for right-hander Logan Gilbert. Raleigh will bat ninth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Raleigh for...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
numberfire.com

Payton Henry catching for Miami on Tuesday

Miami Marlins catcher Payton Henry is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Henry will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday and bat night versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henry for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson batting fourth for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will fill the designated hitter role on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Austin Slater returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.4 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Tyrone Taylor on Brewers bench Wednesday afternoon

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez and the Cincinnati Reds. What It Means:. Taylor is taking a seat after four consecutive starts in the outfield. Hunter Renfroe is replacing Taylor in right field and hitting sixth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Brad Miller leading off for Texas on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Miller will start at third base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Charlie Culberson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 10.6 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays Monday#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Los Angeles Angels
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal sitting for Cubs on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Madrigal will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jonathan Villar starting at second base. Villar will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. numberFire's models project Villar for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Brendan Rodgers sitting for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Rodgers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Sam Hilliard starting in left field. Hilliard will bat ninth versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. numberFire's models project Hilliard for...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Chad Wallach starting for Los Angeles Monday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Chad Wallach is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Wallach is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Jeffrey Springs. In 66 plate appearances last season, Wallach had a .200 batting average...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nathaniel Lowe batting seventh for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Nathaniel Lowe is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lowe will start at first base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Andy Ibanez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lowe for 10.1 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard batting ninth for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Hilliard will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hilliard for 6.4 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jarred Kelenic sitting for Seattle on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelenic will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dylan Moore starting in right field. Moore will bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Dylan Moore batting eighth on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Moore will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Jarred Kelenic moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Cole Tucker batting ninth for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Cole Tucker is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tucker will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Michael Chavis moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tucker for 6.6 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy