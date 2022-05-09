Mike Zunino catching for Tampa Monday

Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Jared Walsh combined to hit four home runs and power the Los Angeles Angels to an 11-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani homered twice, including a grand slam in the seventh inning that was his first in professional...
The Los Angeles Angels are in the middle of their best season in years, and the strong start was punctuated with a great pitching effort by Reid Detmers on Tuesday night. Detmers threw a no-hitter in the Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The southpaw walked just one batter and struck out two as he made history.
The Detroit Tigers did not include Eric Haase in their lineup for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Haase will take a seat Monday while Tucker Barnhart starts at catcher and bats eighth. Haase is projected to make 249 more plate appearances this season, with 12 home runs, 28 runs,...
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Baltimore Orioles. O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second time in three games. Juan Yepez is shifting to left field while Corey Dickerson enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
CINCINNATI -- The Reds placed infielder Mike Moustakas on the injured list Monday without designation, the latest Cincinnati player apparently sidelined by COVID-19 issues on the last-place club. Moustakas became the 14th player on the Reds' injured list. First baseman Joey Votto and second baseman Jonathan India are also out...
Baltimore Orioles (11-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-12, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0); Cardinals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. St. Louis is 15-12 overall and...
Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Moncada will move to the bench on Wednesday with Leury Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Civale and the Guardians. numberFire's models project Garcia for...
Miami Marlins catcher Payton Henry is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Henry will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday and bat night versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henry for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez and the Cincinnati Reds. What It Means:. Taylor is taking a seat after four consecutive starts in the outfield. Hunter Renfroe is replacing Taylor in right field and hitting sixth.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Betts will move to the bench on Wednesday with Chris Taylor starting in right field. Taylor will bat seventh versus left-hander Dillon Peters and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Taylor for...
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Belt will start at first base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Darin Ruf moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Belt for 13.7 FanDuel points...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bradley will start in right field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Christian Arroyo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 7.1 FanDuel points on...
Texas Rangers infielder Nathaniel Lowe is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lowe will start at first base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Andy Ibanez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lowe for 10.1 FanDuel points...
Chicago Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Villar will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Nick Madrigal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Villar for 8.5 FanDuel points...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will fill the designated hitter role on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Austin Slater returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.4 FanDuel...
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Miller will start at third base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals. Charlie Culberson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 10.6 FanDuel points...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Taylor will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Dillon Peters and the Pirates. Mookie Betts moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 11.2 FanDuel points...
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Hilliard will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hilliard for 6.4 FanDuel points...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Cole Tucker is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tucker will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Michael Chavis moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tucker for 6.6 FanDuel points...
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon will start in right field on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. Randal Grichuk returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 10.3 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0