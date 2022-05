After many years of rampant speculation, and almost a decade since the last entry, Grand Theft Auto is set to have a new mainline game in the future. GTA 6 has been officially announced, but in true Rockstar fashion the finer details are being kept under wraps for now. Thanks to some recent rumours, we are starting to get a clearer picture as to what GTA 6 is going to look like, and now that GTA 5 has released on next-gen consoles, hopefully the new entry is Rockstar’s number one priority right now.

