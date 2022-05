The big picture: AMD's efforts in the x86 CPU space continue to bear fruit by slowly eroding Intel's dominance in every market category. Intel should be particularly worried about AMD's continued gains in the server space, where companies are slowly warming up to the idea of using the latter company's Epyc processors. Meanwhile, the desktop CPU market is having a bad moment, and Arm chipsets grow in importance in both the desktop and notebook markets.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO