US tests sci-fi hypersonic missile that flies at FIVE times speed of sound in bid to counter Russia

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FHaL_0fYEM44N00

THE US military has successfully tested a hypersonic missile prototype that can travel fives times the speed of sound.

That's according to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which has been testing a Lockheed Martin hypersonic missile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qy6n9_0fYEM44N00
The US army has been testing out a sci-fi hypersonic missile that could rival Russian hypersonic weapons Credit: Image credit: DARPA

The weapon in question is called the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC).

This is the second successful flight test of the vehicle during this project.

Russia is also said to be working on similar hypersonic missiles and claimed it tested one successfully last year.

Hypersonic missiles can travel over five times the speed of sound and lots of other countries are working on the super fast and destructive military tech.

However, Putin has said his Zircon cruise missile will be capable of traveling at nine times the speed of sound over a range of 620 miles.

The hypersonic missile is intended to arm boats and submarines.

It could enter service this year.

The US hasn't revealed when its hypersonic missile could be put into real action but has highlighted the recent tests as a major milestone.

Andrew Knoedler, DARPA's HAWC program manager for the tactical technology office, said: "We are still analyzing flight test data, but are confident that we will provide the U.S. Air Force and Navy with excellent options to diversify the technology available for their future missions."

He explained: "This Lockheed Martin HAWC flight test successfully demonstrated a second design that will allow our warfighters to competitively select the right capabilities to dominate the battlefield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdKoA_0fYEM44N00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpcJO_0fYEM44N00

"These achievements increase the level of technical maturity for transitioning HAWC to a service program of record."

The weapon reportedly reached altitudes over 65,000 feet and flew for more than 300 nautical miles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
