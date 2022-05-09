ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘SNL’ Roe v. Wade Shirt: Where to Buy It

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Benedict Cumberbatch and members of the “Saturday Night Live” cast showed their support for women’s rights and Roe v. Wade.

Much of the latest episode centered around the leaked draft ruling that reveals the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. After a cold open set in the Middle Ages which mocked the criminalization of abortions and its medieval origins, Cumberbatch closed out the show in a t-shirt with 1973 written in blue and red lettering, in reference to the year Roe v. Wade was first passed through the Supreme Court and made abortion legal on a national scale.

While standing on stage alongside musical guest Arcade Fire, the “Doctor Strange” actor made his closing remarks in the Social Goods t-shirt , which will donate $5 from every sale to The National Institute for Reproductive Health (NIRH). “ SNL ” cast members Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and Cecily Strong also wore the shirt to take an activist stand during the episode’s final moments.

In the rare cold-open appearance as a host, Cumberbatch played a resident of 13th century England to mock Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft decision. “While I was cleaning the hole on the side of the castle where we poop, and then it falls through the sky into a moat full of human feces, I started to think about abortion,” Cumberbatch said, dressed in medieval garb.

“We should make a law that will stand the test of time, so that hundreds and hundreds of years from now, they’ll look back and say, ‘No need to update this one at all! They nailed it back in 1235.’”

The Roe v. Wade decision also came up during the episode’s “Weekend Update” segment, when Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose anti-abortion stances made headlines when she was first sworn into the court in 2020.

Social Goods 1973 Retro Affirmation Tee




