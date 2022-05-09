Senior Day Service Centers return in Hillsborough Co.

Taking care of elderly relatives is a tough job.

“Everybody is not built for that," Melvin Monroe said. "Even those who love family and everything you know caretaker is a different situation because a lot of times it takes away from the things you like to do in your life."

Monroe said he’s been caring for his 81-year-old sister for about seven years. He’s thankful the adult daycare center on Spruce Street is back open after the pandemic forced it to be closed for more than two years.

The center gives families a place for their loved ones to be cared for while they are at work.

“These guys here are professionals, and centers like this are invaluable," he said. "It allows her to come out, and mingle with people and do different arts and crafts and things like that, that we were basically not able to do at the house.”

During the pandemic, the centers had to do teleconference programs and drive-by birthday parties. But now, it’s back to hands-on.

“It’s great to have these types of places," Monroe said. "We probably need to have more because otherwise, you would have our seniors who worked all their lives and contribute to our communities and our country, you would have them sitting watching tv all day or just looking out of the window.”

This center and another in Brandon both reopened Monday. Two others are still closed for the time being.

For more information, check out the Hillsborough County adult day services website .