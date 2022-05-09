We're not sure if Squarrel Cafe is primarily a place to play board games that happens to also serve coffee, or if it's mainly a cafe where you can also play some Jenga and Risk. We're leaning toward the former, because as soon as you walk in, you'll see a whole wall of hundreds of games, and it'll seem like you're in a Toys "R" Us rather than a coffee shop. This spot, just a few blocks from Barclays Center, has several tables in the back where you can play whatever you want for $5/person for three hours (or $70/month for unlimited gaming and one free beverage per day). Order a matcha latte or some bubble tea while you're here, and if you get hungry while trying to think of a word that contains both a "V" and a "J," get some crunchy popcorn chicken and a tuna mayo rice ball. If you come here and decide to start a game of Catan, say goodbye to your whole day, and be glad caffeine is just a few steps away for the next several hours.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO