ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Shuggie’s

By Lani Conway
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The natural wine bar and pizzeria in the Mission makes grandma-style pies using blemished or surplus vegetables, off cuts of meat, byproducts, and basically any ingredient that would usually end up in the trash. The results...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Udupi Palace

What makes this South Indian vegetarian spot in Little India special is its dosa, which make up a significant portion of the long menu. Udupi Palace’s dosa have delightfully crispy edges, and are served with a perfectly tangy sambar. You’ll find plain versions, ones filled with potatoes and onions or chutney and cheese, and varieties made with lentil flour instead of rice. The restaurant is quiet, and ideal for a low-key catch-up dinner with friends, or lunch by yourself.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chiya Chai

The front part of this casual Indian and Nepali restaurant in Logan Square is a cafe where you can get some work done while drinking tea, and eating chaats and savory pies with a perfectly flaky crust. While that’s our preferred way to hang out here, Chiya Chai also a small dining room in the back that’s great for dinner. That’s better for a casual meal with friends where you can share dishes like pork vindaloo, masala chicken, and an aromatic vegetable jalfrezi with bell peppers, cauliflower, and green beans.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Urbanspace Chicago

This food hall in the Loop is perfect for a quick bite if you want to avoid all the chain restaurants in the area. Urbanspace feels like an upgraded version of your typical mall food court—they have a cocktail bar and 13 food vendors with a wide selection of cuisines. For a taste of the Philippines, grab some lumpia and longanisa with garlic rice at Isla Filipino. If you’re looking for a new addition to your lunch sandwich rotation, Happy Lobster has a buttery lobster roll with giardiniera and spicy mayo. And if you just moved here from New York, you can even find a slice of cheese pizza you won’t complain about at Roberta's.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Rangoli

The people who own the Spice Room used to work at Rangoli, so the menu is almost identical. This means a long list of dishes like pav bhaji, biryani, curries, and naan. And while the food isn’t quite as spicy as what you'd expect from an Indian spot, it's still tasty. So either of the Rangoli locations (in Wicker or Lincoln Park) is a decent alternative if it’s Tuesday when The Spice Room is closed.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Wine#Wine Bar#Pie Crust#Vegetables#Food Drink#Beverages#Pickle Co
The Infatuation

Pizza Shackamaxon

Pizza Shackamaxon in Fishtown is a casual place with a walk-up window that’s flanked by a handful of picnic tables. You can only get their thin-crust pizzas—unless you’re preordering four or more online—in-person and on the day of, and the slices are big enough to fill an entire plate, or hold with two hands. On most days, you’ll get to choose from plain, pepperoni, a thick tomato pie, and specialty slices like asparagus, sauteed radish, and ramp cream for $3-$5. No matter which you order, the slices are so big that you already feel pretty full after just one. But our favorite here is the tomato pie since the dough is soft and pillowy, and we’d happily eat the sweet and tangy sauce by the spoonful.
RESTAURANTS
Albany Herald

Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie is just peanut butter perfection

(Culinary.net) If you’ve ever taken a bite of something and the only word that came to mind was “yum,” you know what it’s like to experience this dessert. It’s fluffy, sweet, perfectly crumbly and tastes delicious. It’s rich but light. It’s a dessert that will likely never go out of style.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Tasty Noodle House

One of our favorites in the San Gabriel Valley, Tasty Noodle House also has locations on W. 3rd and Sawtelle. Personally, we prefer the second. Although rich in Japanese options, this neighborhood—and the Westside at large—doesn’t have many Chinese options, aside from the big, shiny Din Tai Fung that presides over the Westfield mall. This tiny shop specializes in the flavors of Dalian, a coastal city in northeastern China, which translates into a variety of potent seafood dishes, like jellyfish in spring scallion oil and stir-fried sea snail. You’ll also need buttery scallion pancakes, the enormous beef noodle soup, and juicy pan-fried dumplings that remind us of a Doja Cat song. Bring friends.
WESTFIELD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Outta Sight

The pop-up is opening a brick-and-mortar in the Tenderloin this fall, but it’d be a public disservice if we didn’t shout about them from the rooftops now—their pizza is phenomenal. Outta Sight’s cheese-dusted pies are so stunning they could walk the red carpet at the Met Gala. And every one of them, from The Orchard with mushrooms, scallions, garlic butter, and rosemary honey to the Phoebe with curled pepperoni cups and red onions, has a crispy charred crust that nearly sticks to your teeth with each bite—in a way that will prompt you to reach for another slice, and then another. They operate out of Fig & Thistle in Hayes Valley, Tuesday to Saturday, so prepare to devour pies in the company of frosted glasses of natural wine.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Tamale House East

Tamale House is an Austin institution that’s existed in various forms and locations since 1958 - it’s been in its current home on East 6th Street since 2012. The charming Mexican tile-centric decor, full bar, and the mini fridge packed with salsas make Tamale House one of our favorite Tex-Mex spots in town. There’s even live music on weekend mornings - which can either be a positive or a negative, depending on your level of hangover.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Laser Wolf

Our review for this Israeli grill could probably take a similar form to an Oscar speech where the actor lists off every important moment in their career. Except, in this case, we would just be rattling off everything we love about this restaurant. But we're sure that somewhere between "and thank you to the sizzling chicken, babganoush, and buttery pita," we'd start hearing the music to play us off. Simply, there are just too many things we love about this open-air spot. The most important thing we want to relay to you is this: a meal at Laser Wolf will be one of the most memorable you can have in Philly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Elliott's Oyster House

Elliott’s Oyster House is one of the most touristy places to eat seafood, and it feels that way, too. It’s best to hang out here with out-of-towners, but it also can be fun to play hooky and pretend you’re on vacation—though it tends to get sleepy during off-peak season. The view of the water is great, it’s a festive place to slurp down oysters, and you can spend a few hours on the patio catching up with friends. If oysters aren’t your thing, it might be tough to find something else, as some of the hotter dishes—like undercooked crab cakes and grilled halibut with a combination of side dishes and sauces that don't work with each other—are just okay at best. You're in reliable hands with their spicy crab chowder (which we could gulp for days) and an order of oily-but-pleasant fish and chips. For a better waterfront seafood experience, head to Ray's.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cafe Balearica

Considering how many bars there are in the neighborhood, you would think that Williamsburg would be stuffed with places where you can dance. Not the case. Cafe Balearica is a great option, though. This two-story spot on the corner of 11th and Berry has a ground-floor space with tropical plants, high ceilings, and a big vibrant mural in addition to a clubby downstairs room where you can dance beneath a disco ball with a bunch of people you’ve probably seen at the Williamsburg Trader Joe’s. The downstairs is only open on Fridays and Saturdays (starting at 9pm), so that’s when you should stop by if you’re looking for a scene. The ground floor stays open Wednesday through Sunday, and if you need an attractive, relaxed spot where you can catch up with a friend, it’s great for that. Order a watermelon negroni, and claim a velvet booth near the big windows up front.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Apolonia

“Buts”—every restaurant has them. “The food is good, but I could definitely still eat a cheeseburger.” “This used to be my favorite place, but then I ran into my ex-wife here.” At its peak, Apolonia in South Loop is an exciting place to share fantastic European-inspired food. But, you have to come at the right time.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Long Bridge Pizza Co.

Head to the Dogpatch and you’ll spot plenty of white boxes making their way down 3rd Street or hanging out with a pint at Dogpatch Saloon. All roads lead to Long Bridge Pizza. The casual spot does sourdough pies right. The has a nice snap—never too chewy or hard. And you can taste the tang of the sourdough, separate from the high quality toppings. Like any great neighborhood spot, this is a place to post up in one of the three dining rooms and gab about how today was the best or worst day ever. A game will probably be on one of the many large TVs. Order from the counter and let the beer and pizza come to you.
RESTAURANTS
Click10.com

Key Lime Pie In A Jar

3-4 tablespoons sugar, depending on how sweet you like your crust. Combine and spread on a sheet pan and bake at 325˚F until golden brown, about 10-12 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature. Crumble and place into 6-8 glass jars (about 4-6 ounce each) pressing down well. For...
RECIPES
The Infatuation

DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya

Calling DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya a hot pot restaurant is like calling Medieval Times a chicken spot. Sure, there’s hot pot to be had at this North Austin place from the Ramen Tatsu-Ya team—and it’s the best (and some of the only) shabu shabu in the whole city. But if you’re looking for an affordable, casual hot pot affair, turn around now. DipDipDip is a pricey and uniquely immersive experience involving ingredient combinations only Austin could conjure up.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Squarrel Cafe

We're not sure if Squarrel Cafe is primarily a place to play board games that happens to also serve coffee, or if it's mainly a cafe where you can also play some Jenga and Risk. We're leaning toward the former, because as soon as you walk in, you'll see a whole wall of hundreds of games, and it'll seem like you're in a Toys "R" Us rather than a coffee shop. This spot, just a few blocks from Barclays Center, has several tables in the back where you can play whatever you want for $5/person for three hours (or $70/month for unlimited gaming and one free beverage per day). Order a matcha latte or some bubble tea while you're here, and if you get hungry while trying to think of a word that contains both a "V" and a "J," get some crunchy popcorn chicken and a tuna mayo rice ball. If you come here and decide to start a game of Catan, say goodbye to your whole day, and be glad caffeine is just a few steps away for the next several hours.
RESTAURANTS
recipesgram.com

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 2...
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Rai

If you like your sushi with a side of ‘the grandparents of this scallop like Beethoven and long walks on the beach’, then you’ll like Rai. A serious omakase operation in Fitzrovia, everything here leans towards expensive and theatrical. The five-course tasting menu will set you back £110 per person but you can opt for the £150 menu if you want to make the most of their excellent hand-dived ponzu scallops with sweet Umboshi and the meaty fatty tuna roll. If that’s all sounding a little stiff, serious and pricey for you, then we recommend going for a seat at the chill sushi counter and kicking it a la carte for the £37 sashimi omakase and a round of the expert salmon maki.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy