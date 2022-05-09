ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police handcuff mom selling mangoes in Brooklyn subway station; video sparks outrage

By Aliza Chasan
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etgWf_0fYEKy2s00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mom headed out to work on Mother’s Day — just over a week after she was handcuffed for selling mangoes and kiwis in a subway station — because she cannot stop working.

Video shows Maria Falcon in handcuffs as officers walk her through the Broadway Junction subway station on April 29. She shared the video with The Street Vendor Project, an advocacy organization for street vendors.

“Shame on our city for choosing cruelty, instead of supporting hardworking mothers,” the Street Vendor Project tweeted when sharing the video.

Tuscarora woman pleads guilty to boyfriend’s manslaughter; to be sentenced up to 4 years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRglh_0fYEKy2s00

Falcon, an immigrant, has a food vendor license, according to the Street Vendor Project. She’s served her customers for more than 10 years. Falcon does not have a permit to vend; those permits can be near impossible to obtain. There’s even an underground market where permits can go for up to $20,000 each.

Falcon was held for about two hours after she was handcuffed. She said police threw her fruits and chocolate in the trash, then gave her a property voucher to reclaim her cutting board, cart and other non-perishable materials.

Pet of the Week: Sheba, Animal Care Sanctuary

“Maria was very traumatized by the experience – during the two hours she was detained, she was searched, and forced to wait without shoes and a jacket while they ‘processed’ her,” a Street Vendor Project spokesperson said. “She took a few days off to rest and recover from her ordeal but is back out vending today, Mother’s Day, because she cannot stop working.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said the incident was sparked by “having police respond whenever, wherever issues arise.”

“NYC has said police shouldn’t enforce against street vendors, creating a new office to prevent it,” he tweeted. “Maria should be able to feed her neighbors & support her family—on Mothers Day!—without fear of police.”

2 men fall onto tracks while fighting in NYC subway

A police spokesperson said there have been multiple operations in and around the station because of repeated complaints from the MTA station manager. The NYPD, Department of Consumer and Worker Protection and the Parks Department have all been involved in the operations.

“This same vendor was issued a summons on April 5 th and has refused to stop vending at the location after multiple warnings,” an NYPD spokesperson said. “The individual was issued a summons for unlicensed general vending on April 29 th and was released.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WETM 18 News

Athens woman pleads guilty to hiding wanted men in home

ATHENS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Athens woman has pled guilty in connection to an incident in which she hid three wanted men in her home while kids were inside, according to the Bradford County District Attorney. Billie Jo Acla, 54, pled guilty to two counts of Hindering Apprehension on May 9, 2022, the DA told […]
ATHENS, NY
WETM 18 News

Two men accused of assaulting two school employees in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men have been indicted for allegedly assaulting two school employees in Horseheads on school grounds, causing substantial injuries and breaking one of the women’s spines, court documents said. Jared and Dakota Walker were indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the incident from October 26, 2021. According […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
Daily Mail

New surveillance footage shows female Good Samaritan, 36, trying to stop attacker from stealing another woman's cellphone before she is stabbed in the leg at Manhattan subway station

Newly-released surveillance footage shows the moment a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop a thief from stealing another woman's cellphone was stabbed in the leg. The video, released by the New York Police Department on Wednesday, shows a 36-year-old female walking down the platform at the 34th Street Herald Square station on Monday shortly after 6pm, when a man with a lime green and black jacket could be seen kneeling down in an apparent attempt to pick something up from the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Tuscarora, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jumaane Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Police#Nypd#The Street Vendor Project#Falcon
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy