Washington Post’s Jan. 6 insurrection coverage wins public service award as Pulitzer Prizes honor 2021’s best journalism

Fox News host Lisa Kennedy said on Monday that U.S. lawmakers "should not have the government involved in education at all," suggesting that America should rid itself of the public school system entirely. Kennedy's remarks came during Monday's segment of "Outnumbered" in which Kennedy was facilitating a discussion around the...
The Washington Post editorial board took a stand against the recent protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices on Monday. In an editorial titled, "Leave the justices alone at home" called for an end to pro-choice protesters’ efforts to demonstrate outside of justices’ home following the Supreme Court draft opinion leak last week.
Yesterday, the Washington Post published a thorough report about the leaked draft opinion in Dobbs. About halfway through the piece, we learn that the Post received several leaks from the Supreme Court. The leaked draft of Alito's opinion is dated February 10 and is almost surely obsolete now, as justices...
The Washington Post raised eyebrows for publishing an op-ed calling for renaming a university that shares the same namesake as the paper. The author, identified as a senior at George Washington University, penned a piece on Monday arguing the school's actions last year renaming the student center that once honored segregationist Cloyd Heck Marvin don't go far enough, writing it "falls short in addressing the main issues of systemic racism and inequality still present on campus."
