Things you should know to vote on primary day in West Virginia

When Joe Manchin recently called in to a West Virginia radio station, the host pressed the Democratic senator over his unusual step of wading into a House GOP primary in his home state. Manchin had cut a TV ad for Rep. David McKinley, who, due to redistricting after the 2020...
A couple of hours after former President Donald Trump celebrated the victory of a Republican congressman he had endorsed in a heavily contested primary in West Virginia, Trump’s clout over the GOP took a symbolic hit after the candidate he was backing in Nebraska’s crowded and divisive Republican gubernatorial primary lost.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Click here to stay up to date on the Primary Election numbers as they come in. The results are refreshed every two minutes, so expect numbers to rapidly change throughout the night. The most contested race is for U.S. House District 2, between incumbents David McKinley...
Rep. Alex Mooney is projected by the Associated Press as the winner in the GOP congressional primary in West Virginia’s 2nd District in a battle with fellow Republican Rep. David McKinley. And while former President Donald Trump wasn’t on the ballot, his prestige within the GOP was very much...
According to a new study from WalletHub, West Virginia is ranked one of the worst states for police officers. West Virginia ranked 48 out of 51 according to WalletHub. In the category of opportunity and competition, West Virginia ranked 47th. For the law enforcement training requirements, WV ranked 45th and for jobs hazards and protections […]
(The Center Square) — A record number of Georgians cast early in-person votes on the first day of early voting in this year’s primary election. Overall, 27,298 Georgians cast early ballots in person on Monday. That is three times the number that turned out on the first day of the 2018 primary and nearly twice as many as the first day of the June 2020 primary.
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two sitting U.S. Congressman are locked in a contentious race in West Virginia as both work to keep their job on Capitol Hill. U.S. Representatives Alex Mooney and David McKinley currently serve in separate districts. In the 2022 elections, however, they are opponents for the 2nd District due to redistricting.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren discuss a variety of topics including the Ohio and West Virginia primary elections, opioids and ALS advocacy. In Segments One and Two, Mark Curtis sits down with political analysts to discuss the primaries. In Segment One, […]
Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all state-owned facilities in Braxton County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk tomorrow – Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – the day of services celebrating the distinguished life and service of […]
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Star loves and astronomy gazers listen up! Another eclipse is expected for the year, this time a Total Lunar Eclipse for the area. This lunar eclipse is also expected to turn the moon red, also called a “Blood Moon”. The reason for this name, it is based solely off the […]
As active COVID-19 continue a slow climb once again in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice offered a warning to residents during today’s statewide press briefing on the virus. “We’ve got to be aware. This dreaded killer not gone … We’re going to have to find a way to do that with this killer, and we can do that with vaccines," said Justice, who again emphasized the need for vaccines and boosters.
EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump touted victories for the nearly two dozen candidates he endorsed who won their primary races in Ohio and Indiana Tuesday night, predicting the night was just the beginning of a "tremendous season" for Republicans he supports. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 58,000 West Virginians voted during the state’s 10-day early voting period. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office on Monday released data related to early voting. West Virginians had from April 26 to May 7 to vote ahead of polls opening Tuesday morning at 6:30.
Former President Donald Trump’s sway over Republican voters was tested again this week as primaries took place in both Nebraska and West Virginia. Given the Republican lean of both states, the most competitive races were in the GOP primaries, particularly Nebraska’s gubernatorial race and a West Virginia House race that pitted incumbent versus incumbent.
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Laura Wakim Chapman secure the Republican nomination for the West Virginia State Senate earlier Tuesday evening. In Ohio County she received a large percentage of the votes at 67.19%. 7News spoke with her just a moment after she found out that she won. It was just a wonderful feeling and I […]
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Several landslides have impacted travel along West Virginia 2 in Brooke County in recent days and weeks. And now there’s a large rock lingering above the roadway between Follansbee and Wellsburg. Brooke County Commissioner Tim Ennis notes Route 2 is the most-used road in...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The population surge in Berkeley County is making its mark on this primary election day. Because of the ongoing growth coupled by redistricting, Berkeley County Clerk Elaine Mauck and her staff had to increase voting precincts from 66 to 80 and Mauck said that’s caused some confusion on election day—even though her office has tried to alert voters of the changes.
Comments / 1