Things you should know to vote on primary day in West Virginia

As active COVID-19 continue a slow climb once again in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice offered a warning to residents during today’s statewide press briefing on the virus. “We’ve got to be aware. This dreaded killer not gone … We’re going to have to find a way to do that with this killer, and we can do that with vaccines," said Justice, who again emphasized the need for vaccines and boosters.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO