Things you should know to vote on primary day in West Virginia

WOWK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are on the eve of the West Virginia...

www.wowktv.com

WDTV

NCWV Primary Election numbers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Click here to stay up to date on the Primary Election numbers as they come in. The results are refreshed every two minutes, so expect numbers to rapidly change throughout the night. The most contested race is for U.S. House District 2, between incumbents David McKinley...
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia ranked one of the worst states for police officers

According to a new study from WalletHub, West Virginia is ranked one of the worst states for police officers. West Virginia ranked 48 out of 51 according to WalletHub. In the category of opportunity and competition, West Virginia ranked 47th. For the law enforcement training requirements, WV ranked 45th and for jobs hazards and protections […]
thecentersquare.com

Record numbers of Georgia voters cast early ballots in primary election

(The Center Square) — A record number of Georgians cast early in-person votes on the first day of early voting in this year’s primary election. Overall, 27,298 Georgians cast early ballots in person on Monday. That is three times the number that turned out on the first day of the 2018 primary and nearly twice as many as the first day of the June 2020 primary.
#Primary Election#On The Eve
WOWK 13 News

Political analysts give insight on the West Virginia primaries on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren discuss a variety of topics including the Ohio and West Virginia primary elections, opioids and ALS advocacy. In Segments One and Two, Mark Curtis sits down with political analysts to discuss the primaries. In Segment One, […]
News Break
NewsBreak
connect-bridgeport.com

COVID Case Rise in State Likely a Spike as Officials Believe National Surge Coming to West Virginia Soon

As active COVID-19 continue a slow climb once again in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice offered a warning to residents during today’s statewide press briefing on the virus. “We’ve got to be aware. This dreaded killer not gone … We’re going to have to find a way to do that with this killer, and we can do that with vaccines," said Justice, who again emphasized the need for vaccines and boosters.
Metro News

More than 58,000 West Virginians vote early

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 58,000 West Virginians voted during the state’s 10-day early voting period. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office on Monday released data related to early voting. West Virginians had from April 26 to May 7 to vote ahead of polls opening Tuesday morning at 6:30.
Vox

2 winners and 2 losers from the Nebraska and West Virginia primaries

Former President Donald Trump’s sway over Republican voters was tested again this week as primaries took place in both Nebraska and West Virginia. Given the Republican lean of both states, the most competitive races were in the GOP primaries, particularly Nebraska’s gubernatorial race and a West Virginia House race that pitted incumbent versus incumbent.
WTRF- 7News

Chapman secures the Republican nomination

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Laura Wakim Chapman secure the Republican nomination for the West Virginia State Senate earlier Tuesday evening.   In Ohio County she received a large percentage of the votes at 67.19%.  7News spoke with her just a moment after she found out that she won.   It was just a wonderful feeling and I […]
Metro News

Redistricting adds obstacles for county clerks on election day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The population surge in Berkeley County is making its mark on this primary election day. Because of the ongoing growth coupled by redistricting, Berkeley County Clerk Elaine Mauck and her staff had to increase voting precincts from 66 to 80 and Mauck said that’s caused some confusion on election day—even though her office has tried to alert voters of the changes.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

