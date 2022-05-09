ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ThredUp Increases Top-line Revenues, But Fails to Impress Investors

By Kellie Ell
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pk73X_0fYEKfWJ00

Click here to read the full article.

ThredUp continues to lure new shoppers to its resale platform, but has yet to crack the code on how to make it a profitable business.

The Oakland, Calif.-based resale company reported quarterly earnings Monday after the market closed, revealing top-line revenue growth and increased customer engagement while also widening its losses.

More from WWD

But James Reinhart, cofounder and chief executive officer of ThredUp said there are bright spots on the horizon.

“We’re thrilled about the progress we’re making in the European market, as well as the growing roster of brands and retailers we’re supporting through our RaaS offering,” he said in a statement. “By continuing to invest in our global infrastructure, we’re confident that we’re strengthening our position in the growing resale market and making progress toward building a generation-defining company that changes the way the world shops and ushers in a new era of sustainable shopping.

“We kicked off 2022 with another quarter of strong financial performance, demonstrating the ongoing competitive advantages we’ve developed in our supply chain,” Reinhart added.

The cofounder told analysts during Monday evening’s conference call that categories like cocktail dresses and heels were up 50 percent during the quarter, year-over-year, while warm-weather essentials, including sandals, swimwear and sunglasses, grew 80 percent during the same timeframe.

Another indication of upward momentum is ThredUp’s active buyers, which increased 33 percent to 1.7 million during the quarter, and orders, which grew 45 percent to 1.6 million, year-over-year.

Still, investors seem wary. Shares of ThredUp, which are down more than 70 percent year-over-year, closed down 13.42 percent Monday to $5.42 apiece. The stock continued to fall by close to 10 percent during Monday’s after-hours trading session.

Reinhart acknowledged a steady stream of headwinds currently impacting the entire retail industry, including inflation, rising labor costs, increased gas prices, the war in Ukraine and continued supply chain woes.

“There is much we cannot control in this environment,” he said on the call. “And there are just a multiple of disruptive factors at play, squeezing consumers in a number of ways. But we view these issues as transitory.”

One headwind includes an estimated increased freight cost of $9 million — up from $6 million — through the end of the year.

During the most recent quarter, which ended March 31, total revenues grew 31 percent to $72.6 million, up from $55.6 million a year ago. But ThredUp also widened its losses to $20.7 million, compared with losses of $16.2 million during 2021’s first quarter.

The firm is anticipating its current quarter revenues to be between $75 million and $77 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin loss in the range of 19 percent and 17 percent. For the full fiscal year, the company expects revenues to be between $315 million and $325 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin loss in the range of 16 percent and 14 percent.

The fashion platform ended the quarter with $68.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $25.6 million in long-term debt.

ThredUp — which Reinhart describes as “a managed marketplace for secondhand clothing” — went public in March 2021. The company’s 2021 annual report, which was created in partnership with Global Data, estimated that total secondhand market, including resale and traditional thrifting, will be worth $77 billion by 2025. The company’s 2022 annual report will be released on May 17.

While ThredUp has yet to prove itself profitable since it landed on the Nasdaq a little over a year ago, Reinhart told WWD that the entire resale industry “will grow regardless of the economic conditions. I think it’s just a question of, does it grow faster in certain types of conditions? Or slower? I wouldn’t say a recession is good for resale. But as consumers feel more constrained in their wallets, I do think resale is an area that helps them stretch their dollar. So we continue to invest pretty significantly in the business across infrastructure, technology and software to power what we think is going to be a massive category over time.

“Right now, certainly, you’re seeing a surge in travel ,” Reinhart continued. “You might see some paring back of things like apparel , or home furnishings. But I think you’re going to find that once this surge in travel and experiences normalizes from the pandemic, I think you’ll start to see wallet share be in more of an equilibrium to the way it was pre-pandemic and I think in that environment resale will do quite well.”

The firm also works with other retailers, such as Walmart , Adidas and Madewell , to help those brands dive into resale by way of its RaaS business. Brands can engage with ThredUp in three main ways: cleanout, cashout or in its full-service resale shop.

Reinhart said ThredUp, which currently sells about 35,000 brands across its platform, will have partnered with about 40 brands by way of RaaS by the end of the year, and even more over time.

“There’s a lot of brands out there that we think will be good brands for resale,” he said. “My expectation is that it’s not 40 brands [over time]. It’s probably hundreds, if not thousands, of brands over the years. Ultimately almost every brand is going to have a resale strategy, or resale experience, over the next five to seven years and I think ThredUp is well-positioned to power that.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Bullish Fashion CEOs vs. Wall Street Stock Declines

Click here to read the full article. Fashion is asking Wall Street for something investors just might not have — patience in a time of confusion.  The sector soared through the pandemic last year, with consumer demand outweighing supply chain troubles and the evolving pandemic. But now fashion is facing a much more uncertain environment with inflation at a 40-year high, China in a COVID-19 deep freeze and war raging in Ukraine. More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOS So chief executive officers are...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Fun-Loving’ Collab by Lisa Says Gah x Nuuly Aims to Please Gen Z

Click here to read the full article. It’s time for Nuuly renters to “say Gah” in a new collection with cult-favorite San Francisco-based label Lisa Says Gah. The 13-piece collection launches Wednesday, available to rent through the Urbn-owned Nuuly rental platform for $88 a month (as part of six items) and retails for $108 to $310. Inspired by the bestselling styles from Lisa Says Gah, the collection is predominantly produced in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a number of sustainability callouts.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Styles include wrap dresses, miniskirts, blouses, overalls,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWD

The 20 Best Linen Dresses for an Easy and Stylish Summer Wardrobe

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Summertime and the living’s easy — and your wardrobe should be too. Whether you’re dressing for vacation, the office, or happy hour, there’s nothing easier than throwing on a summer dress, grab your go-to designer handbag and head out the door. And if you want that effortless, breezy style, reach for one of the best linen dresses around. More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash And Cash Equivalents#Investors#Thredup#European#Raas
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

Moderna has proven itself to be a giant in vaccines, and the growth story has just begun. Alphabet may be a tech giant, but it's still a growth stock and a great value. SaaS is all the rage, and Adobe should be at the top of any SaaS investors' list.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Bear Market: 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock That Just Doubled Its Earnings

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investors in the technology-centric Nasdaq-100 index are feeling...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

KuCoin Raises $150M and Gets a $10B Valuation Despite Crypto Market Chaos

KuCoin users can now expect a broader portfolio of crypto wallets, GameFi, DeFi, and NFT platforms. KuCoin currently offers its 18 million users spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending, but hopes to expand after a $150M financing round. Led by Jump Crypto, the round...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Adidas
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing Ahead of Earnings Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Rivian Automotive (RIVN -9.61%) stock crashed...
STOCKS
WWD

Eye

Viola Davis Wins Kering’s 2022 Women in Motion Award. Actress, producer and activist Viola Davis will receive the award at this year's edition of the Cannes Film…. The actress with the megawatt smile will present the award during this year's Cannes Film Festival. By. Get all the top news...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Kane Lim of ‘Bling Empire’ Joins Fenty Family as Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. Kane Lim has been tapped to be Fenty Beauty’s newest ambassador. The entrepreneur, who stars in the popular Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” will be the new face for both Fenty Beauty as well as Fenty Skin. Lim also fronts a campaign that will debut in Sephora’s flagship at Ion Orchard in Singapore, where he is originally from.More from WWD'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Fashion Breakdown: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Blackpink, Zendaya, Rihanna and More at Paris Fashion Week 2022: PHOTOS According to a statement, Fenty’s founder Rihanna selected Lim...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy