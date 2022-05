The Plan Commission held a meeting today at 6pm to discuss multiple agenda items. There was recognition of appointments of the Chair and Vice-Chair to the Commission, and the minutes of the April meeting were approved. Up next were some preliminaries and final plats for different subdivisions, including Oakpoint Subdivision behind Kohl’s and a proposed restaurant site for Don Sol on Avenue of Mid-America, next to the Holiday Inn. All were approved by the Commission.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO