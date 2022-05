Based on the internationally popular board game, this fun-filled musical brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites audience members to pick the who, what and where cards and then play along to help solve the mystery: Who killed Mr. Boddy, where in the mansion and with what weapon? There are more than 200 possible solutions but only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, interactive fun and a possible surprise twist await in this clever whodunnit.

