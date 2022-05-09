ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Weather Forecast: May 9, 2022

fox35orlando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando and Central Florida will see slightly cooler...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Warm, dry weather set to spread into Northeast

Much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast have been gripped by a wet and chilly pattern in recent days as rounds of rainfall have swung through the area. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that a major shift is on the horizon as warm and dry weather is set to spread over the Northeast during the coming week.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
The Independent

Texas shatters heat record as temperature reaches 112F

Heat records in Texas were toppled when temperatures reached as high as 112F (44C), setting off a heatwave that will engulf much of the central US. The record-setting temperatures occurred on Saturday in Texas, but similar heat records may be felt in other US locales, including an anticipated 90 degrees as far north as the Great Lakes later in the week. According to the Washington Post, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Central and South Texas, and will likely reissue the warnings as the week continues and the heat wave expands. “If you have outdoor plans,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida
101.5 WPDH

Cold Weather in the Hudson Valley, But Will That Change Soon?

A Warm-Up? The Weather Channel says that it will begin to progressively feel warmer as the week goes on. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 70s to low 80s during the day by late week, with lows only reaching the 50s to low 60s at night. There will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms by the weekend, as highs will stay around 80 degrees. When you look ahead on TWC's extended 10-day forecast, highs should stay in the 70s and 80s, with lows only in the 50s and 60s.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
freightwaves.com

Severe storm threat heating up again for truckers in Plains

After a brief break from stormy weather Tuesday, truckers in the Plains should brace for the return of severe weather. Parts of the region have been slammed recently with destructive storms, including an EF3 tornado in Andover, Kansas, on Friday evening. The National Weather Service received more than 620 reports of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail from Friday through Monday, most of them in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas. Many of the same areas will be at risk for additional severe storms Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Rain chances return for us late week

We’ve got another wonderful outlook on hand for our Wednesday! Sunshine will work to hold on today, with highs on pace to hit the mid-70s for the coast, and the upper 70s inland. Changes are coming tomorrow. Be mindful of storm and rain chances that are currently slated to return later on Thursday through the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Warming trend this week

I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with the latest look at your forecast. We had a beautiful, but warm, weekend. And the week ahead of us, you can expect a little bit more of the same. Daytime highs today maxed out in the lower-to-mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine! Heading into...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Expect near 90 degree temperatures this week

Dry and hot conditions through Wednesday but could see thunderstorms later. “Nothing changing…stay hot, humid and dry for your Tuesday. We’ll once again climb to near 90 degrees with a lot of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Rain, snow and wind targets western US this week

AccuWeather meteorologists say the stormy weather pattern is likely to bring a host of travel disruptions across the western part of the country. All modes of weather, including snow, are forecast to spread across the West this week, AccuWeather forecasters say. The first of two major storms to cross the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy