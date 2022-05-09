Weather Forecast: May 9, 2022

After a brief break from stormy weather Tuesday, truckers in the Plains should brace for the return of severe weather. Parts of the region have been slammed recently with destructive storms, including an EF3 tornado in Andover, Kansas, on Friday evening. The National Weather Service received more than 620 reports of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail from Friday through Monday, most of them in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas. Many of the same areas will be at risk for additional severe storms Wednesday.
