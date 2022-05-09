Grand Traverse County Moves to “High” COVID Spread Level: What You Need to Know

As we head into summer, COVID cases are beginning to rise again.

As of Monday, Grand Traverse County is considered to have a high Covid-19 transmission rate.

This makes the area the only high-level county in the state right now and the first since March.

“Our Grand Traverse County positivity rate is almost 15% and that’s higher than most other counties within the state,” said Dr. Joe Santangelo with Munson Healthcare.

Munson Healthcare professionals say there’s many factors that lead this, besides just the rise of tourism.

“Based on the hospital bed availability within Munson Healthcare, this has to be more related to the percent positivity than to the hospital bed capacity,” said Santangelo. “So, I think between an increase in the number of admissions and an increase in the percent positivity of tests, that’s why Grand Traverse County is now in the high level of transmissions.”

With the recent increase in COVID patients, the Grand Traverse County Health Department opened up another vaccine and testing clinic this week. They are located within the Logan Place West Business Plaza in Traverse City.

“Right now, we see a period of high transmission and we are testing two days a week, vaccinating three days a week and we have masks available to the community as well,” said Deputy Health Officer Mike Lahey with the Grand Traverse County Healthy Dept.

Lahey says they want to ensure everyone has easy access to the resources that will keep them safe.

“It’s a resource that’s just continued to have been utilized and will be through the summer and into the fall,” said Lahey.

Being a high-level county now also doesn’t mean Grand Traverse County will stay that way throughout the summer.

“The state epidemiologists are anticipating that statewide, our numbers will peak by the end of this month, so they’re saying as a state, June should be better than May,” said Santangelo.

For the current hours and locations of COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics in Grand Traverse County, visit here.