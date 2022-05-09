ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland Christian announces top-2 students

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago
Lacy Helmcamp (Billy Aaland-Parrish)

Lacy Helmcamp will be the valedictorian and Brody Dickson the salutatorian for the Midland Christian School class of 2022, the school announced.

Midland Christian reported that Lacy is a treasurer of the National Honor Society and chose not to play sports this year, so she could focus on her academics. Her activities and honors included being a Texas Scholar with more than 40 hours of community service and volunteering at Midland Children’s Rehabilitation Center. She also reported lettering in track and playing volleyball for three years.

Helmcamp will attend Texas A&M University and majoring in Business – Accounting.

“I have known since I was a little girl that I wanted to go to A&M,” Lacy wrote. “Getting into A&M is hard enough, but it is even more challenging to get into the business program. I knew that I would have to work as diligently as I could throughout high school in order to make this happen. The only way any of this was possible is because of God. All along this was His plan for me.”

Brody is the vice president of the Student Council, an officer of the National Honor Society and an officer of both Spanish and Science Club. I am a Texas Scholar and a Mustang Mentor. Other honors included being a varsity captain and a three-year letterwinner in football and receiving the highest grade in Chemistry and math during his high school career.

Dickson will attend the University of Texas and major in Business.

Between them, Lacy and Brody attended Midland Christian for 22 years.

