DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Students at another DeKalb County high school have made a video showcasing what they claim are issues with sewage leaks, mold, bugs and rats. Inspired by a similar video made by students at Druid Hills High School earlier this month, students at Lakeside High School decided they needed to do the same thing to get the school district to make some badly needed repairs and renovations to the campus.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO