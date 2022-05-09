WHEN the Earth comes directly between the sun and the moon, we are treated to a spectacular cosmic display called a lunar eclipse.

This lunar eclipse, called the flower lunar eclipse, will take place from Sunday, May 15, 2022, to Monday, May 16, depending on where you're located.

The maximum eclipse phase will be visible to many in the US from Sunday, May 15 until Monday, May 16 Credit: Getty

When is the flower moon lunar eclipse?

The flower moon lunar eclipse will begin at 10:27pm EDT.

This is the exact time when the Earth's shadow will begin to interfere with the typically whitish-yellowy-gray color of the moon.

Over the following hour, "during the eclipse, the moon will only receive sunlight bent through the Earth's atmosphere and will change color over the minutes, from gray to pink to orange to red," according to USA Today.

Then, as it reaches its total eclipse phase at approximately 11:29pm EDT, which will last until 12:53am EDT, the moon will look red.

The eclipse will peak in all of its red glory, at approximately 12:11am EDT.

This is also referred to as a blood moon due to the bright red coloring.

Where is the best place to see the flower moon lunar eclipse?

An interactive eclipse map, created by Time and Date, will show you the exact time you can expect to see what percentage of the moon eclipsed, based on your location.

The East Coast of the US is a prime location for watching this particular blood moon in its entirety.

According to the site: "the total eclipse will be visible from portions of the Americas, Antarctica, Europe, Africa, and the East Pacific.

"A penumbral eclipse (where the edge of Earth's shadow will fall over the moon) is visible in New Zealand, eastern Europe, and the Middle East."

Remember that a lunar eclipse doesn't require any unique eyewear to look at, and telescopes are encouraged.

Also, if it were to be too cloudy where you are for optimal viewing, you can still see the eclipse from your computer on the Time and Date Eclipse Cam for live viewing.

What is the spiritual significance of the flower moon lunar eclipse?

The flower moon (which happens every May) got its name because it occurs during the peak of Spring in the Northern hemisphere.

But there are also some spiritual meanings tied to the flower moon, particularly to this one with the blood moon eclipse.

As Bustle explains, "the spiritual meaning of May’s lunar climax reminds us that going from seed to bloom requires a full transformation, and that kind of rebirth isn’t always easy.

Onlookers who don't realize the momentum of the moment could fall asleep and simply mistake it for any other full moon Credit: Getty

"Full moons mark the illuminated midpoint of the monthly lunar cycle, and they’re known for bringing a surge of energy, tensions, and heightened emotions," the article continues.

As a result, this could be the perfect time to purge your feelings into a journal.

Consider what bad habits are killing your relationships, or do a good purge of your friends' list on social media.

Clean out your closet or take a nice Epsom salt bath.

While most full moons are considered the ideal times to call in abundance and manifest new dreams, astrologer Sofia Adler told Popsugar that "this is a time to give up what doesn't serve you."

She added, "The name of this moon is fitting because every flower starts out as a seed, buried in the dark, damp soil.

"Nature knows that darkness has its purpose and will lead you to the light."

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS