ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

When is the flower moon lunar eclipse?

By Amelia Beamer
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrsEP_0fYEIaB600

WHEN the Earth comes directly between the sun and the moon, we are treated to a spectacular cosmic display called a lunar eclipse.

This lunar eclipse, called the flower lunar eclipse, will take place from Sunday, May 15, 2022, to Monday, May 16, depending on where you're located.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JpKI_0fYEIaB600
The maximum eclipse phase will be visible to many in the US from Sunday, May 15 until Monday, May 16 Credit: Getty

When is the flower moon lunar eclipse?

The flower moon lunar eclipse will begin at 10:27pm EDT.

This is the exact time when the Earth's shadow will begin to interfere with the typically whitish-yellowy-gray color of the moon.

Over the following hour, "during the eclipse, the moon will only receive sunlight bent through the Earth's atmosphere and will change color over the minutes, from gray to pink to orange to red," according to USA Today.

Then, as it reaches its total eclipse phase at approximately 11:29pm EDT, which will last until 12:53am EDT, the moon will look red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjL3i_0fYEIaB600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6L5B_0fYEIaB600

The eclipse will peak in all of its red glory, at approximately 12:11am EDT.

This is also referred to as a blood moon due to the bright red coloring.

Where is the best place to see the flower moon lunar eclipse?

An interactive eclipse map, created by Time and Date, will show you the exact time you can expect to see what percentage of the moon eclipsed, based on your location.

The East Coast of the US is a prime location for watching this particular blood moon in its entirety.

According to the site: "the total eclipse will be visible from portions of the Americas, Antarctica, Europe, Africa, and the East Pacific.

"A penumbral eclipse (where the edge of Earth's shadow will fall over the moon) is visible in New Zealand, eastern Europe, and the Middle East."

Remember that a lunar eclipse doesn't require any unique eyewear to look at, and telescopes are encouraged.

Also, if it were to be too cloudy where you are for optimal viewing, you can still see the eclipse from your computer on the Time and Date Eclipse Cam for live viewing.

What is the spiritual significance of the flower moon lunar eclipse?

The flower moon (which happens every May) got its name because it occurs during the peak of Spring in the Northern hemisphere.

But there are also some spiritual meanings tied to the flower moon, particularly to this one with the blood moon eclipse.

As Bustle explains, "the spiritual meaning of May’s lunar climax reminds us that going from seed to bloom requires a full transformation, and that kind of rebirth isn’t always easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9l9a_0fYEIaB600
Onlookers who don't realize the momentum of the moment could fall asleep and simply mistake it for any other full moon Credit: Getty

"Full moons mark the illuminated midpoint of the monthly lunar cycle, and they’re known for bringing a surge of energy, tensions, and heightened emotions," the article continues.

As a result, this could be the perfect time to purge your feelings into a journal.

Consider what bad habits are killing your relationships, or do a good purge of your friends' list on social media.

Clean out your closet or take a nice Epsom salt bath.

While most full moons are considered the ideal times to call in abundance and manifest new dreams, astrologer Sofia Adler told Popsugar that "this is a time to give up what doesn't serve you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdKoA_0fYEIaB600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpcJO_0fYEIaB600

She added, "The name of this moon is fitting because every flower starts out as a seed, buried in the dark, damp soil.

"Nature knows that darkness has its purpose and will lead you to the light."

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR News

The Great American Total Solar Eclipse will be a sight to see

A most amazing celestial event is now less than two years away!. The event is probably the most amazing sight in nature and that is a total eclipse of the sun. Mark your calendar for April 8, 2024, and make sure you have prepared well in advance for this special date. If you miss this one you will have to wait till 2045 to experience a similar eclipse here in the United States.
ASTRONOMY
POPSUGAR

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected Most by April's Solar Eclipse

From being pushed to have a relationship-defining talk to addressing heavy-duty emotions rooted in the past, a full moon brings intensity and drama to everyday moments. On the flip side, new moons present us with a chance to set a powerful intention or plant seeds that we want to see come to fruition over the course of a new lunar cycle. In both cases, we're generally invited to work with the astrological energy of the moment.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun And Moon#Lunar Eclipses#Usa Today#Time
deseret.com

The first solar eclipse of the year is this Saturday

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is almost here, but only some parts of the world will be able to see it. On April 30, a partial solar eclipse will be visible from Antarctica and South America as well as from the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Those who are far from viewing points can watch the live stream online.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Miss: Full Pink Moon, a Comet, a Meteor Shower, and Other Celestial Events

The next full moon is the Pink Moon, the Sprouting Grass, Egg, or Fish Moon; the Pesach, Passover, or Paschal Moon; the Hanuman Jayanti Festival Moon; and Bak Poya. The next full moon will be on Saturday afternoon, April 16, 2022, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:55 p.m. EDT. This will be on Sunday morning from the India Standard Time Zone eastward across the rest of Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Ocean to the International Date Line. The Moon will appear full for about three days centered on this time, from early Friday morning through early Monday morning, making this a full moon weekend.
ASTRONOMY
MindBodyGreen

May 2022 Monthly Horoscope: Eclipse Season + Jupiter Enters Aries

Mayday! There's so much going on in the stars this month, from eclipses to Mercury retrograde to a Jupiter sign change. We'll all want to race forward into a new chapter, but ride the brake a little. A lot more is going to be revealed this month, especially under the mid-May full blood moon and lunar eclipse. April's grand finale served us a Taurus solar eclipse (April 30), which shook us all out of our comfort zones. We enter the month in the wake of that unsettled energy.
LIFESTYLE
dailygalaxy.com

“What Could It Be?” Event-Horizon Telescope Astronomers Set to Announce Major Discovery About the Center of Our Milky Way Galaxy

Astronomers responsible for producing the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019 are about to make an announcement about something at the center of The Milky Way on May 12. Could it be an image of Sagittarius A* our galaxy’s supermassive black hole or the detection of an ancient cosmic string from the dawn of the Cosmos?
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Total ‘Blood Moon’ eclipse to rise over US this weekend

The moon will turn red during an eye-popping spectacle unlike any other in the night sky in 2022 -- as long as it isn't cloudy. The moon will plunge into darkness this weekend to create a celestial spectacle that has not been seen in the sky over the entire contiguous United States since the turn of the decade.
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
425K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy