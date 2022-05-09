ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

3 ways SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey would fix NIL's Wild West

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ashq2_0fYEIWb400

BIRMINGHAM — The answer of who has the power to clean up the mess created by various name, image and likeness interpretations is unclear.

Is it the NCAA? Do conferences solve it? Is intervention from the federal government going to be required?

There seem to be more questions than answers right now as reports occasionally appear of third-party NIL collectives signing college recruits to significant dollar amounts. 'Wild west' has been an applicable term for an era where the guidelines have been unclear in a world without guardrails, leading to different groups taking different liberties.

“Can we put the toothpaste back in the tube? The cow back in the barn?” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said at the Associated Press Sports Editors Southeast Region meeting at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on Monday. “That’s part of those legislative conversations. Whether I’m optimistic or predict a federal solution or not, I am appreciative of the interest and the ability to work toward something that can support national competition in a healthy way across the college athletics spectrum.”

Sankey alone doesn’t have the power to wave a magic wand and fix the issues, but if he did, here are some of the steps he said he would take.

GREG SANKEY:SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on College Football Playoff expansion: 'We're fine staying at 4'

WRESTLING:Is SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey next in the WWE ring?

Leave NIL out of recruiting process

If an athlete is going to be paid, Sankey wants there to be an activity the athlete also has to complete for that payment. So if an athlete is receiving compensation for his or her name, image and likeness, they are taking part in an event such as an autograph session or showing up to a particular event.

“(So that) payment is consistent with the action as opposed to just what I read seems to be just simply payment,” Sankey said.

Don't led NIL limit freedom of expression

Sankey wants athletes to be able to express themselves freely in the NIL era, similar to what was seen in the summer of 2020.

“Not limited by sponsor’s interests,” Sankey said.

Transparency

Sankey wants disclosure to be at the forefront of all activity surrounding NIL and collectives.

“Not because I need to monitor all that but I think that’s a healthy expectation of a properly overseen marketplace,” Sankey said.

With the rush of business, individuals and agents who have jumped into the space, Sankey said he is sure there are those who are reputable, have boards and disclosure policies.

“I’m equally certain there are those that are not reputable that don’t have disclosure policies, that don’t have boards that oversee their activity,” Sankey said.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Top 2024 QB chooses Ohio State over Alabama, Georgia and others

The first quarterback among 2024′s quarter of five-stars committed on Monday night. Dylan Raiola from Chandler, Arizona, chose Ohio State over Alabama, Georgia, USC, Oregon and more. Raiola, listed at 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, unofficially visited Tuscaloosa last June. The Crimson Tide offered him in October, but there wasn’t much momentum....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Kelly
KBTX.com

Aggies face South Carolina in SEC Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Florida -- The Texas A&M softball team opens the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament as the No. 12 seed Tuesday against No. 13-seeded South Carolina (26-29, 3-21 SEC) at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The game airs nationally on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT. REGULAR SEASON REWIND. The Maroon &...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KPLC TV

LSU falls to Mississippi State in opening round of SEC Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The sixth-seeded LSU Tigers (34-21) fell to the 11th seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (33-23) 7-4 in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 11 in nine innings. The Tigers have lost two of the last four games to the Bulldogs after taking...
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Alabama Football#Sec#College Football Playoff
AL.com

Space Command, Senate poll, Ray Scott: Down in Alabama

The Department of defense has shared some of its findings on the disputed Space Command/Redstone decision. Polls show a shakeup in the GOP Senate race. Bassmaster founder Ray Scott left quite a legacy. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Nick Saban denies Alabama broke NCAA rules while recruiting

In an interview with 247 Sports last week, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield suggested the Crimson Tide recruited Harrell before he entered the transfer portal in April, but that he couldn't necessarily prove that tampering took place. "I think it’s not only him, it’s happened before here," Satterfield said. "Last year...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy