Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp swaps £25k Opel for £150k luxury Bentley GT Continental

LIVERPOOL manager Jurgen Klopp shows how he splashes the Reddies as he arrives for training in a £150,000 Bentley.

The German, 54, was in a GT Continental instead of his £25,000 Opel Insignia.

Klopp is a brand ambassador for German carmaker Opel

Opel brand ambassador Klopp obviously fancied giving his big-money substitute a run-out.

He first signed a deal with the German car brand in 2012.

The former Borussia Dortmund gaffer has starred in dozens of ads for the manufacturer and renewed his deal in 2017.

Klopp is one of the highest paid managers in the world.

His Liverpool side are still in with a shout of winning an unprecedented quadruple.

They have already won the League Cup and remain in the running for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

League title rivals Manchester City are currently three points clear at the top of the table.