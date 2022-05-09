State troopers pull over moving truck with SUV hanging out the back

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
An Idaho man died after falling out of a kayak and slipping underwater in Montana, deputies said. Shortly after noon on May 8, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received an alert from a GPS device at the Yaak River, about 8 miles from the city of Troy, deputies said in a news release.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KTVL) — A woman stranded deep in an Oregon forest survived two nights and three days in freezing conditions before being rescued. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the woman became stuck on a muddy road and was further trapped when it snowed 4 inches over the past few days. She got help when she was finally able to send a text asking for assistance.
SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — A GPS device attached to some stolen money led police right to a pair of robbery suspects late Monday night, authorities said. The robbery took place just after 11 p.m. Monday at a Circle K in San Antonio, Texas. Police said a man pointed a...
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of driving recklessly and towing an inner tube that killed an 18-year-old man who was on it, according to officials. Pensacola police announced Friday that they arrested Joseph Brooks Squirewell, 20, in connection with an incident at Maritime Park on April 30 that killed 18-year-old Christian Garner, according to WEAR-TV.
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several houses have been evacuated in Coweta County after an apparent torpedo was discovered. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident is unfolding near Raymond Hill and River Park. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said that the 911 caller said...
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (TND) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his mother on Mother's Day, according to law enforcement in Kentucky. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says Jacob R. Small admitted he and his mother had gotten into an argument over a gift he had given her.
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — The search is on for two suspects after a violent attack at a northeast D.C. convenience store, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police are working to identify and locate suspects in reference to an assault at a 7-Eleven last week. The victim told police he entered...
WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after leading Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, California Highway Patrol Officers, and Woodland Police Officers on a chase.
According to Woodland Police, at around 12:50 a.m., an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 102 near Hays Lane.
A pursuit began as the car did not stop and entered I-5 northbound.
During the chase, the passenger threw what was later discovered to be a gun out of the window.
Due to safety reasons, Woodland PD stopped their pursuit in the city limits of Woodland, and CHP Air-21 assisted by continuing to monitor the car’s whereabouts.
The suspects parked the car at an “unrelated” residence and ran from the scene to a nearby orchard.
CHP Air-21 led law enforcement to the suspects, and they were arrested.
28-year-old James Calhoun, a Sacramento resident, was arrested for felony evading, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and misdemeanor out-of-county warrants.
18-year-old Messiah Hubbard, also a Sacramento resident, was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.
A firefighter had to be airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being injured while battling the Tollhouse Fire, which is currently taking place in Fresno County. According to Calfire, a helicopter with the California Highway Patrol collected the firefighter after she was struck by a boulder in the leg while tackling the fire 2,000 feet up the hillside. She was then airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A passenger onboard a small plane had to land Tuesday afternoon at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida when the pilot was unable to do so. "I've got a serious situation here," the man said to air traffic controllers. WPEC News was unable...
WASHINGTON (TND) — A South Carolina man died from a heart attack while trying to bury the body of his girlfriend — who he had just strangled to death — in their backyard, police say. On Saturday morning, deputies with the Edgefield County Coroner's Office and Edgefield...
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A neighborhood near the intersection of Shaw Ave and West Ave spent most of the afternoon and evening surrounded by police tape. Fresno Police say a group of bail bondsmen from Southern California were after a man staying at a house by Lorna and Rialto. When they approached the man to arrest him around 2:00 p.m., he ran off.
