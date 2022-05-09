Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-09 14:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little...
Effective: 2022-05-12 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures between 32 and 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .For today, strong winds will be concentrated along and east of the central mountain chain of New Mexico. The lowest humidity values of the season are also expected this afternoon along with above normal temperatures and high Haines indices which will lead to another round of critical fire weather conditions. Lighter winds are expected on Friday and more-so into the weekend while above normal temperatures and very dry conditions persist. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 1 to 6 percent this afternoon with a long duration of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
Effective: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills Patchy dense fog will develop early this morning along the Interstate 80 corridor between Rawlins and Cheyenne. Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times for the next few hours. If you encounter fog, slow down and increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Effective: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
The largest wildfire burning in the United States was heading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico on Wednesday, prompting officials to issue another set of warnings for more people to prepare to evacuate as the fast-moving fire picks up momentum. Fire officials said the blaze was racing up...
Effective: 2022-05-12 06:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stearns The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 637 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Belgrade, or 27 miles north of Willmar, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Melrose around 655 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include St. Anthony, Albany and Freeport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 04:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park Snow Showers Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Widespread 3 to 6 inches of accumulation above 9000 feet. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, the Absarokas, and the Tetons. * WHEN...This Morning through This Evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry travel conditions are likely over over mountain passes such as Togwotee and Teton, as well as in the high terrain.
A massive wildfire in New Mexico surpassed 200,000 acres of burned brush Tuesday as high winds and warm temperatures stoked renewed growth and kept further containment at bay, officials said. The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire, the second-largest blaze in the state's history behind the Whitewater-Baldy Fire of 2012,...
Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills Gusty Winds Expected Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West winds with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Upper Green River Basin and southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...This Afternoon through Sunset. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Snow showers in the morning could briefly reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-05-12 02:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected to occur in the afternoon.
Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Swift Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Chippewa and Swift Counties through 600 AM CDT At 524 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Appleton to near Watson. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Benson, Lake Hassel, Kerkhoven and Murdock. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 23 and 63. U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 36 and 37. U.S. Highway 59 between mile markers 138 and 147. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2022-05-12 03:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dewey THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CORSON AND CENTRAL DEWEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Morrison; Stearns; Todd A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Todd, northwestern Stearns, southwestern Morrison and north central Kandiyohi Counties through 730 AM CDT At 704 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Belgrade, or 22 miles north of Willmar, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Melrose, St. Anthony, Freeport and Grey Eagle. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 129 and 146. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 142 and 164. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 12:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 05:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Edmunds, Campbell, western McPherson and Walworth Counties through 630 AM CDT At 533 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Glenham, or 7 miles west of Selby, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Hiddenwood Rec Area around 540 AM CDT. Mound City around 550 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Eureka, Artas and Greenway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo Areas of fog affecting the Northern Ranchlands Surface observations indicate that patchy areas of dense fog have developed across portions of the Northern Ranchlands reducing visibilities down into 1/2 mile to 1 mile range. These areas of fog are mainly affecting the Hebbronville, Falfurrias and Edinburg areas. These areas of fog should dissipate by 9 AM. Morning motorists traveling through the Northern Ranchlands, are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely in areas of fog through the mid morning hours.
The famous Grand Canyon is one of the wonders of the world because of its enormous size and depth. It is a mile deep, 18 miles wide, and over 270 miles long. It’s easy to see why the Grand Canyon is the second-most visited national park in the nation, despite its remote location.
