One person hurt in shooting outside a Charlotte restaurant with 10 people inside

One person suffered “life-threatening” injuries after someone fired a handgun into a west Charlotte restaurant Sunday evening. At least 10 people were inside, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at a shopping center in the 2500 block of Little Rock Road, off Tuckaseegee Road, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report shows. Hop Feng Kitchen Chinese Food and a Subway restaurant are located at the shopping center.

A WSOC reporter found at least two bullet holes in the front windows of Hop Feng.

A 21-year-old man suffered “serious injuries” in the shooting and was taken to a hospital, police said. Medic called the injuries “life-threatening.”

A vehicle also was struck, the police report shows.

Two children — a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old — were among the 10 people inside the restaurant, the CMPD report shows. None of the victims knew the shooter, according to the report.

Police did not release any details about the shooter or a motive.

Since 2017, police have investigated more than 3,200 cases of people firing guns into occupied buildings or vehicles, according to an Observer analysis of CMPD data in October. That’s nearly two shootings per day. At least 14 people died from these assaults in 2021.