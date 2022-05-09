Brothers identified as Embassy Suites Hotel shooting victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The two people who were found dead inside a Tigard hotel near Washington Square Mall last week were brothers, authorities said on Monday.

Tigard police identified the brothers as 38-year-old Gerald Randle and 37-year-old Andrew Randle.

The brothers, both Portland residents, died of gunshot wounds, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Detectives have spoken with several people as they continue to investigate the homicide, which happened inside of the Embassy Suites Hotel in the early morning hours on Friday , and are asking anyone with information to call the Tigard police tip line at 503-718-COPS or email tips@tigard-or.gov .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.