ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Brothers identified as Embassy Suites Hotel shooting victims

By Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCfMt_0fYEGcRc00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The two people who were found dead inside a Tigard hotel near Washington Square Mall last week were brothers, authorities said on Monday.

Tigard police identified the brothers as 38-year-old Gerald Randle and 37-year-old Andrew Randle.

Authorities release new details in fatal workplace stabbing

The brothers, both Portland residents, died of gunshot wounds, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Detectives have spoken with several people as they continue to investigate the homicide, which happened inside of the Embassy Suites Hotel in the early morning hours on Friday , and are asking anyone with information to call the Tigard police tip line at 503-718-COPS or email tips@tigard-or.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brothers, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Tigard, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tigard, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTLA

West Hills mom says she killed her 3 kids with help from 16-year-old: LAPD

A mother who was arrested over the weekend admitted to investigators that she killed her three children and was helped by a teenager, the Los Angeles Police Department stated Monday. The mother, identified as 38-year-old Angela Flores, was detained Sunday after her three children were found dead inside a West Hills home. An unidentified 16-year-old […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Embassy Suites Hotel#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

Dive team recovers 3 bodies after SUV flips into Ilwaco river

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Washington state Patrol confirmed a dive team recovered the bodies of a woman and two teenagers in Ilwaco on Friday. Police said the car was going at a high rate of speed before losing control, went off a dock, and flipped into the water before it was found in the morning. […]
ILWACO, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy