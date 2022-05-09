ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1840 Brewing Company to open taproom in West Bend

 2 days ago
1840 Brewing Company is opening a new taproom in downtown West Bend at The District.

The District is a mixed-use development near Washington and Main.

Construction of the building is currently underway and includes a 177-unit luxury apartment complex and and 6,400 sq. ft. commercial space. The south building, and future 1840 Brewing Company location, is planned to be completed by the end of the year. The buildings to the north will be completed in spring 2023.

“We explored a number of Wisconsin breweries and 1840 is the perfect match for The District,” said Tyler Hawley, Principal at HKS Holdings, LLC. “1840’s award-winning craft beer, trendy atmosphere, and collaborative events will be an amazing addition to the development and the downtown.”

This is 1840 Brewing's second taproom location. The first opened in 2017 at 342 E. Ward St. in Bay View.

“We immediately fell in love with this location’s history as the former West Bend Lithia Brewing Company and its location on the Downtown Riverwalk,” commented Kyle Vetter. “We will take great pride in continuing the site’s craft brewing legacy and look forward to being a part of the West Bend community.”

