It won't break the adage that there's no such thing as a free lunch, but Grubhub is trying to get pretty close. On May 17, Grubhub is offering free lunch to everyone in New York City and the surrounding areas. Though, the extent of "surrounding areas" isn't entirely clear. A representative tells Thrillist that it includes "the surrounding New York and New Jersey areas, including most counties in New Jersey, Long Island and parts of Pennsylvania." On May 17, the food delivery service will give you $15 to order a lunch for yourself.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO