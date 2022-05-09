ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

2-vehicle crash kills man from Tuscaloosa Sunday

By WVUA 23 Digital
wvua23.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man from Tuscaloosa died late Sunday in the wake of a Shelby County wreck. The two-vehicle crash...

www.wvua23.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Helena, AL
Accidents
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
Helena, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Accidents
County
Shelby County, AL
Shelby County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Helena, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Boston. According to the police, Frederick Hines, a 39-year-old male from South Boston died due to injuries from the crash. He was transported to Tufts Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident

Comments / 0

Community Policy