ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Lamar DB set for rookie camp with Steelers

By Matt Faye
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJmim_0fYEF09A00
Lamar defensive back Divine Buckrham will participate in the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie mini camp this week.  (Photo provided by LU athletics)

Divine Buckrham had his bags packed for Germany, then the Pittsburgh Steelers came calling.

After spending one season in Lamar University’s secondary, Buckrham will get his first glimpse at the NFL level later this week. The former Cardinal was invited to the Steelers rookie minicamp beginning Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Buckrham intended to sign with a professional team in Germany, but just days before he planned to leave, the Steelers extended their invite.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited for the challenge,” Buckrham said. “At first I couldn’t believe it, but I’m focused and ready to go compete.”

Related: Silsbee native eager to develop with 'familiar' Panthers

Buckrham was at a “going away” gathering in Long Island, New York watching the final day of the NFL draft when his phone rang. He wasn’t expecting to be drafted, and planned to sign a contract with the Potsdam Royals in Germany. He had a flight scheduled for the following Monday.

But Buckrham immediately recognized the number as Steelers scout Dave Petett, so he stood up from the living room and ran outside to answer the call.

After a minute or two discussing quick details with Petett, Buckrham broke the news to his family that he’d be heading to Pittsburgh for the upcoming rookie camp.

“Everybody started cheering and recording, and I started busting into tears,” Buckrham said. “It was a special moment.”

Last fall was Buckrham’s only season at Lamar. He transferred from Lehigh University, where he started four years at various positions in the secondary.

After the coronavirus spring season, Buckrham rekindled a connection with Lamar defensive coordinator Matt Weikert, who had recruited Buckrham out of high school while previously coaching at Air Force.

Buckrham then connected with Cardinals defensive backs coach Wayne Cordova, and decided to spend his final collegiate season at Lamar. He became one of the Cardinals best secondary players, starting all 11 games while recording 52 tackles, 8 pass break-ups and one interception.

Buckrham said he made lasting connections with fellow defensive leaders like Austin Goffney, Anthony Ruffin, T.J. Jackson and Kyron Norwood.

“I feel like I played the best football of my career,” Buckrham said of his time at Lamar. “I wanted to be an example for the young DBs in the room and other guys on the team that if you want to be successful, it’s through putting your head down and just working.”

Related: 10 takeaways from Lamar's football season

This week won’t be Buckrham’s first time in Pittsburgh. He previously attended Kiski Prep School, located roughly 35 miles outside the city. He had also verbally committed to play at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh before signing with Lamar.

This latest visit to Pittsburgh could be a consequential moment in Buckrham’s career. The Steelers 2022 draft class, undrafted free agent signees and a handful of camp invitees like Buckrham will attend rookie minicamp from May 13-15 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

If Buckrham impresses at the rookie camp, he could earn a free-agent contract with the team. He played almost every secondary spot while in college, and hopes that versatility will help him stick with the Steelers.

“That’s the goal for me,” Buckrham said of his aspirations for a contract. “I think my most valuable asset is my versatility, and I want to show that.”

Matt Faye is a Sports Reporter and Columnist for the Beaumont Enterprise. Contact him at MFaye@BeaumontEnterprise.com or on Twitter by clicking here .

Don't miss a thing: Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter .

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Beaumont, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Beaumont, TX
Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Silsbee, TX
City
Beaumont, TX
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Morris University#Nfl Draft#American Football#Lu Athletics#Lamar University#Cardinal#The Potsdam Royals#Petett Buckrham
The Spun

Look: Troy Aikman Was Stunned By Monday Night Football Stat

Troy Aikman couldn't believe what he was told during his interview on Good Morning America today. During the interview, Aikman was told he had a 13-9 record on Monday nights during his NFL career. He couldn't believe it. "13 and nine? What!," he said. Take a look. Aikman and Joe...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Germany
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Giants and Packers Sends Pro Bowl Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
1K+
Followers
870
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy