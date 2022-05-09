Former Lamar DB set for rookie camp with Steelers

Lamar defensive back Divine Buckrham will participate in the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie mini camp this week. (Photo provided by LU athletics)

Divine Buckrham had his bags packed for Germany, then the Pittsburgh Steelers came calling.

After spending one season in Lamar University’s secondary, Buckrham will get his first glimpse at the NFL level later this week. The former Cardinal was invited to the Steelers rookie minicamp beginning Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Buckrham intended to sign with a professional team in Germany, but just days before he planned to leave, the Steelers extended their invite.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited for the challenge,” Buckrham said. “At first I couldn’t believe it, but I’m focused and ready to go compete.”

Buckrham was at a “going away” gathering in Long Island, New York watching the final day of the NFL draft when his phone rang. He wasn’t expecting to be drafted, and planned to sign a contract with the Potsdam Royals in Germany. He had a flight scheduled for the following Monday.

But Buckrham immediately recognized the number as Steelers scout Dave Petett, so he stood up from the living room and ran outside to answer the call.

After a minute or two discussing quick details with Petett, Buckrham broke the news to his family that he’d be heading to Pittsburgh for the upcoming rookie camp.

“Everybody started cheering and recording, and I started busting into tears,” Buckrham said. “It was a special moment.”

Last fall was Buckrham’s only season at Lamar. He transferred from Lehigh University, where he started four years at various positions in the secondary.

After the coronavirus spring season, Buckrham rekindled a connection with Lamar defensive coordinator Matt Weikert, who had recruited Buckrham out of high school while previously coaching at Air Force.

Buckrham then connected with Cardinals defensive backs coach Wayne Cordova, and decided to spend his final collegiate season at Lamar. He became one of the Cardinals best secondary players, starting all 11 games while recording 52 tackles, 8 pass break-ups and one interception.

Buckrham said he made lasting connections with fellow defensive leaders like Austin Goffney, Anthony Ruffin, T.J. Jackson and Kyron Norwood.

“I feel like I played the best football of my career,” Buckrham said of his time at Lamar. “I wanted to be an example for the young DBs in the room and other guys on the team that if you want to be successful, it’s through putting your head down and just working.”

This week won’t be Buckrham’s first time in Pittsburgh. He previously attended Kiski Prep School, located roughly 35 miles outside the city. He had also verbally committed to play at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh before signing with Lamar.

This latest visit to Pittsburgh could be a consequential moment in Buckrham’s career. The Steelers 2022 draft class, undrafted free agent signees and a handful of camp invitees like Buckrham will attend rookie minicamp from May 13-15 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

If Buckrham impresses at the rookie camp, he could earn a free-agent contract with the team. He played almost every secondary spot while in college, and hopes that versatility will help him stick with the Steelers.

“That’s the goal for me,” Buckrham said of his aspirations for a contract. “I think my most valuable asset is my versatility, and I want to show that.”

