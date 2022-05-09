ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

VIDEO: Enfield Police Department K9 Duo

 4 days ago

HARTFORD, CT
HARTFORD, CT
Police warn events could cause heavy traffic in Hartford Saturday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Saturday night will be busy in the capital city. Hartford police say multiple events could cause heavy traffic downtown. The Yard Goats are playing the Portland Sea Dogs at Dunkin’ Donuts Park at 7 p.m., Hartford Athletic hosts New York Red Bulls II at Dillon Stadium at 7 p.m., and the KISS concert starts at XFinity Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
HARTFORD, CT
Police Search For Missing Mother, 3-Week-Old Baby Last Seen In Middletown

Police have asked the public for help locating a 32-year-old woman and her 3-week-old son who were last seen in Connecticut nearly a week ago. Brigette Wood was last seen in Middlesex County on Eastern Drive in Middletown on Friday, May 6, before she voluntarily stopped communicating with her family, according to a report from the City of Middletown Police Department on Wednesday, May 11.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Man with history of burglaries in other states arrested for one in CT

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man police said has a history of committing burglaries in Rhode Island and Massachusetts was arrested for one in Connecticut. Troy Stone, 37, of Worcester, MA, was caught skulking around the property of an autobody shop on Norwich Road in Plainfield early Thursday morning. Someone...
Arrest made following Facebook Market Place robbery

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager from Ansonia was arrested for a robbery that started over Facebook Market Place, and he appears to be connected to other similar incidents. According to Stratford police, 18-year-old Shahiem Donald responded to the victim’s advertisement. The victim was selling an iPhone. Donald met...
Route 44 in New Hartford closed following crash

NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash in which a driver slammed into a utility pole closed a road in New Hartford. State police said Route 44 was closed between Wickett and Church streets on Friday morning. The location is in the Pine Meadow section of town. No injuries were...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
Conn. State Police Trooper assists former President of Poland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Police Trooper assisted former Polish President Walesa with a flat tire. State Police Troop C were called to I-84 in Tolland to assist a car with a flat tire. When Trooper Lipert arrived on scene, he discovered the driver was the former President...
TOLLAND, CT
Police Arrest Driver Accused of Running Over Motorcyclist in Groton

A 41-year-old Norwich woman has been arrested after running over a motorcyclist in Groton and trying to leave the scene, according to police. Police said they received several 911 calls around 5:13 p.m. Wednesday reporting a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Route 12 and Ohio Avenue and officers found the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old Bozrah man, conscious and alert.
Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program starts in Hartford this summer

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - For the first time ever, all three hospitals in Hartford are working together to assist victims of gun violence with necessary resources. The initiative is called the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program. “In 2002, I lost my son Randy to gun violence so I know firsthand the...
HARTFORD, CT
Woman charged with DUI in wrong-way crash on I-84 in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have identified the driver who caused a head-on collision after traveling the wrong way on I-84 in Hartford early Friday morning. Police responded to the report of a crash near Exit 52 on the Eastbound side of I-84 around 12:30 a.m. Police discovered that a wrong-way driver was traveling westbound […]
HARTFORD, CT

