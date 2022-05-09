VIDEO: Enfield Police Department K9 Duo

Police have asked the public for help locating a 32-year-old woman and her 3-week-old son who were last seen in Connecticut nearly a week ago. Brigette Wood was last seen in Middlesex County on Eastern Drive in Middletown on Friday, May 6, before she voluntarily stopped communicating with her family, according to a report from the City of Middletown Police Department on Wednesday, May 11.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO