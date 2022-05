Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCW), the nation’s largest car wash brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. “We had another great quarter highlighted by strong sales and membership growth, greenfield performance, and our extraordinary team’s consistent service delivery,” commented John Lai, Chairperson and CEO of Mister Car Wash. “We remain committed to the ongoing investments in our team members as we scale the nation’s premier car wash brand.”

