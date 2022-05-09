VIDEO: Students hold reproductive rights rally at CCSU

TODAY IN HISTORY: Kids get COVID vaccines, remembering a teen shooting victim, pizza shop shooting. 1 year ago in CT history: Kids got COVID vaccines. 5 years ago: Remember a teen shooting victim. 10 years ago: A pizza shop shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Unseasonable warm weather continues through the...
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After serving the Elm City for more than 20 years, New Haven’s interim police chief is hanging it up. Friday was Chief Renee Dominguez’s last day with the department. Dominguez joined the force as a 21-year-old, worked her way up through the ranks,...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - For the first time ever, all three hospitals in Hartford are working together to assist victims of gun violence with necessary resources. The initiative is called the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program. “In 2002, I lost my son Randy to gun violence so I know firsthand the...
Hartford Police have issued a traffic advisory for Saturday night due to the Yard Goats Game, the Hartford Athletic Team and the KISS concert taking place all around 7 p.m. Donations up at breast milk bank as baby formula shortage continues. Updated: 11 hours ago. More funding to battle tick-borne...
TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Police Trooper assisted former Polish President Walesa with a flat tire. State Police Troop C were called to I-84 in Tolland to assist a car with a flat tire. When Trooper Lipert arrived on scene, he discovered the driver was the former President...
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of online scams for baby formula as shortages continue. A Southington elementary school had an unexpected visitor today. A black bear made its way on to school property. Florida woman found dead in septic tank. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Authorities in Florida...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A recent study is shedding light on men getting paid more than women in certain parts of the state. The gender pay gap is something leaders in Hartford are trying to tackle. In the Hartford area, young women under 30 make 90-percent of what men make.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is in the city of Hartford for 20 Towns in 20 Days. Hartford graduates from the 90s are reflecting on their time in school. They had a lot of fun spending time with their classmates and spending time outdoors. Many of them are Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Six of Connecticut’s counties are now in the “high/orange” category for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only Fairfield and New London counties were listed in the medium/yellow category, according to the information released Friday by the state Department of Public Health.
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven students staged a walk out and protest Thursday morning, pushing for more mental health counselors and fewer police inside their school. Students from different high schools here left school, gathered on the green and then made their way to the Board of Education’s Office to be heard.
(WFSB) - Connecticut workers are complaining that the program supposed to keep them afloat while on medical leave is backfiring. The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority started taking applications, and the I-Team is learning many have been approved, but not paid. So far, the Paid Leave Authority has nearly 40,000 applicants.
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford’s heath department kicked off its 2022 mosquito control program. On Friday, the Milford Health Department spoke about the program and demonstrated how mosquito breeding sites will be treated within its community. The 10 a.m. news conference happened at the Milford Land Conservation Trust Property.
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Southington elementary school had an unexpected visitor today. A black bear made its way on to school property. It was caught on video running towards a teacher’s car. The superintendent, Steven Madancy, said the teacher spotted that bear right as buses were about to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Middletown were honored for their response to brush fires that tore through acres of land this week. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz visited the city’s South Fire District at 10 a.m. on Friday. She spoke with local firefighters and thanked them for their service...
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman in Bristol has dedicated her life to helping one special kind of animal. Some people rescue dogs, others rescue cats, but Cara Hennessey rescues pigs. “I’ve never bonded with an animal like I have with a pig.”. It started three years ago. “I’m...
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Six-year-old Dominick Krankall, a Bridgeport burn victim, met the New York Yankees on May 11. Crews work to create fire line to contain Middletown fires. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. State fire control officers are still monitoring a...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a man apparently fell form a roof on Bath Street early Thursday. According to police, officers received numerous calls reporting a body on the side of Bath Street around 3:30 a.m. When police and medical personnel arrived, they discovered a man on...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the weather warms up, a lot of us are spending more time outdoors. Unfortunately, with that comes the risk of more tick-borne illnesses. Funding for more Lyme Disease research is in the works. May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month and as people are spending more...
