Greensburg, PA

Greensburg's Mark Goetz readies for pro golf career

By Paul Schofield
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne chapter ended and a new one will begin for Greensburg native Mark Goetz in his golf career. The 2021 United States Golf Association Amateur medalist ended his collegiate career by tying for 25th with teammate Logan Perkins at the Big 12 championship on April 27. Goetz shot an...

triblive.com

WFMJ.com

Newton Falls Lazzari chasing baseball history

Gino Lazzari consistency at the plate has given him a chance to enter the OHSAA record books. With three games remaining the junior is batting .661 which gives him a chance of ending the regular season with one of the top averages in Ohio baseball history. According to Max Preps...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Running Back Cut On Monday

A former Ohio State Buckeyes running back was released by an NFL franchise on Monday morning. The Chicago Bears announced on Monday morning that former Buckeyes running back Master Teague has been released. Teague was one of several players released on Monday to make room for other signings:. To make...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Jockey of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike spent most of his career in Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With all the talk about the improbable win by Rich Strike at the Kentucky Derby, there's a small world connection between the race and our region.From an alternate just days before the race to the middle of the pack down the final stretch, Rich Strike and his jockey Sonny Leon beat the 80-1 odds.A lot of Leon's racing took place at tracks in Ohio, including at the Mahoning Valley race course outside of Youngstown.That's where he learned to understand the horse he's riding."Everything went right for him to win, at 1/4 pool, they parted and all he had to do was get around a horse, and Sonny rode him, he was patient. He knew to get any piece of it he had to save the ground," said Eric Reed, trainer of Rich Strike.Up next for Leon and Rich Strike are the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, with two races completing the coveted Triple Crown. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

HBCU school 'incensed' after Georgia drug search intimidated Black athletes

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The president of a historically Black college accused sheriff’s deputies in Georgia of intimidating and humiliating the school women’s lacrosse team when deputies pulled over the athletes’ bus and searched it for drugs. Delaware State University President Tony Allen said he’s “incensed” by...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Essence

NASCAR Partners With First Black and Openly Autistic Driver

NASCAR has notoriously struggled with being racially diverse. Luckily, Armani Williams is changing that. NASCAR has notoriously struggled with being racially diverse. With that, it is not usual for differently-abled people to be on the track either. Luckily, Armani Williams is changing that. MDXclusive announced it will be the primary...
MOTORSPORTS
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week for May 9, 2022

Last year, the Charleroi softball team won its last four regular season games to finish in a tie with Carmichaels for second place in Section 3-2A behind Frazier. The Cougars were the No. 9 seed in the WPIAL playoff and lost in the first round to Neshannock, 6-4. Charleroi closes...
CHARLEROI, PA
Point Pleasant Register

Lady Marauders mercy Miami Trace, 13-0

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Hardly unlucky. The Meigs softball team pounded out 17 hits and ultimately cruised to a 13-0 mercy-rule victory over visiting Miami Trace on Monday night in a Division II sectional quarterfinal contest in Meigs County. The Lady Marauders (7-12) sent 11 batters to the plate in...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Tribune-Review

WPIAL baseball playoff field set

The 2022 WPIAL baseball playoff field is now set with 83 teams ready to battle for six district championships. Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the unveiling of the brackets in the Playoff Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Friday. Here are...
WFMJ.com

Muckelroy non renewed at Canfield after 12 seasons

The Canfield boys basketball program will have a new coach leading the program next year. Canfield athletic director Mike Cochran confirms to 21 Sports that Todd Muckleroy will not be renewed. He led the program for 12 seasons, taking over for Hall of Fame Coach John Cullen in 2010. This...
CANFIELD, OH

