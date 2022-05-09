ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PDX Urban Wine Experience @ Boedecker Cellars | Featuring 13 Member Wineries of PDX Urban Winery Association

Cover picture for the articleSpring is special in Oregon. We emerge from grim weather and darkness into color and light. Spring 2022 is even more poignant and we are thrilled to have an opportunity to come together with our...

hotelnewsresource.com

Sun Mountain Lodge in in Winthrop, Washington State Sold

GEM Real Estate Partners announced today that they have purchased Sun Mountain Lodge, the largest cross-country ski resort in North America and the only luxury ranch in Washington State. Sun Mountain Lodge offers laid-back luxury in an incredible setting complete with adventurous activities and fun for active travelers, families, and...
WINTHROP, WA
beachconnection.net

Three Unforgettable Hangouts on Oregon Coast Off the Usual Path

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the very best places to visit are the most obscure. Especially on the Oregon coastline, there are some spots that simply have more to offer than you'd think. On top of that, they're off-the-beaten path in many ways, or extremely easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
opb.org

Astoria moves to limit growing amounts of waste from local breweries

Your browser does not support the audio element. A growing number of breweries have shifted Astoria from a drive-by town to a craft beer and spirits destination. But as the fermentation cluster of breweries, distilleries and cideries grow in Astoria, it’s leading to more waste being generated from leftover yeast, hops and other proteins. In response, the City of Astoria is expected to implement a new system later this month to address the growing concerns of waste discharged from this industry into Astoria’s wastewater treatment plant. We’ll hear from Cindy Moore, assistant city engineer for Astoria, on how this new system works. David Kroening, co-founder of Buoy Beer, and Jeremy Towsey-French, founder of Reveille Ciderworks, will also join us to share how this new system will change their costs and ways to handle waste.
ASTORIA, OR
Channel 6000

Why is the PNW still cold while the central U.S. sees record heat?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The cold spell of spring continues to hypnotize the Pacific Northwest. The conditions have been beneficial across the board for both Washington and Oregon, but it’s surely a cool spring. The cool weather means rain and snow, but as the spring wheel continues to bring the same weather back to Portland, the weather has shifted to more of a summer return across other areas of the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Eugene, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Black Wolf Supper Club is a restaurant that marries the concept of a traditional supper club with Southern Oregon's bounty of farm-fresh ingredients. The result is soulful, flavorful food with generous portions and warm hospitality. The menu at Black Wolf changes seasonally and often, depending on what local farmers are harvesting. In addition to an extensive wine list, you'll find NW microbrews on tap and specialty cocktails that use local liquor distilled by Rogue.
kqennewsradio.com

MOD HOPES TO OPEN BY EARLY AUGUST

MOD Pizza still hopes to have their Roseburg location open this summer. Charlotte Wayte from MOD’s corporate office in Bellevue, Washington told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that early August is the updated timeline. In February, MOD announced that they plan to occupy a 2,500 square foot...
ROSEBURG, OR
KGW

Southeast Portland homeless camp putting neighbors in danger, residents say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless camp in Southeast Portland is causing major problems for nearby businesses and putting residents in danger, according to neighbors. The camp is on Southeast 157th Avenue and Division Street. KGW first reported on it earlier this month when neighbors said it was taking over an RV and mobile home park and making life for the tenants there unbearable.
PORTLAND, OR
q13fox.com

Oregon company fined $600,000, ordered to pay back WA families targeted by robocalls

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson shut down an Oregon-based robocalling operation, and required them to pay money back to hundreds of Washington families. The AG’s office announced Thursday the results of their lawsuit against Global Grid, a telecom company based out of Corvallis. The company is ordered to shut down its illegal robocalling operation and pay more than $8,000 to the AG’s office, which will distribute the money to around 200 Washington families affected by the company’s hidden start-up fees.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Lawsuit alleges Pizza Schmizza franchise operator in Pearl District, NW Portland shortchanged workers

A former employee is suing the owner of two Pizza Schmizza locations in Portland, alleging the businesses shortchanged employees’ pay. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, seeks to be certified as a class-action suit brought on behalf of other employees. It alleges Enso Elite Inc., a franchise operator of Pizza Schmizza’s outposts in the Pearl District and the Northwest District, “engaged in systematic wage theft by failing to pay all compensation owed to its employees for the performance of services.”
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Local Jacksonville dairy farm decides to close its doors

Jacksonville, Ore. — After almost seven years in business, the founders of By George Farms, a small dairy farm operation in Jacksonville, recently announced their decision to shut down the business for the foreseeable future. John Steiger, Co-Owner of By George Farms, said that COVID took a toll on...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Vancouver, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Thai Orchid Restaurant - Vancouver is one to try should you be a lover of Thai food. They offer a selection of delicious dishes that are suitable for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The menu here is quite varied, with choices ranging from noodles, curries, stir-fry, seafood, vegetarian, and salad options. The restaurant has an online ordering facility so you can make reservations before going there. The prices are reasonable, with the most popular dishes being about $15 or less in price. You will find the staff at Thai Orchid Restaurant - Vancouver to be very pleasant and helpful, which makes eating out here a fun experience for all ages.
VANCOUVER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Portland settles suit over homeless sweeps, changes rules

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland, Oregon, has settled with a group of people who sued over the way the city conducts homeless sweeps. The class-action lawsuit, filed last year, alleged city contractors were illegally discarding the personal belongings of people living outdoors while dispersing homeless encampments, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Total lunar eclipse visible from Oregon this weekend

EUGENE, Ore. — Keep an eye to the sky this weekend! You just might get the chance to see a total lunar eclipse. A lunar eclipse is when the moon enters the Earth's shadow. The moon will turn a brilliant red color once it's entered the umbra (Earth's shadow).
OREGON STATE

