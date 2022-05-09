ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Maizee Mae’s Vintage and Collectible Market @ DoubleTree Hilton Llyod Center | 70+ Vendors, Snacks + Drinks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for fun shopping and treasure hunting! This market has something for everyone! Usually with more than 70 vendors selling all kinds of vintage and antique items; jewelry, clothes, toys, kitchen, kitsch, glass, furniture, military, lighting,...

Girls’ Getaway to Newberg

Newberg is the northern gateway to Oregon’s Willamette Valley wine country, home to 60+ wineries. Named #6 on USA Today’s 10Best for Small Town Food Scenes, Newberg is a foodie favorite. Its charming, walkable downtown offers cute shops and more. Plan your next getaway here. Ready for a...
NEWBERG, OR
This Portland Quilter Has Become a TikTok Sensation

Chris Marchini has been sewing since he was 8 years old. It wasn’t until 2018, however, that he began quilting in earnest. Soon he was designing his own, starting with a monstera leaf image for his husband. Then came the March 2020 shutdowns and a renaissance for home-based hobbies, including sewing. As he fell further into quilting, Marchini was sharing his work with a limited audience on Instagram for a few years before trying his hand at TikTok. That’s when things exploded. He posted his first video in March 2022; within a month, he had more than 14,000 followers, his videos on the quilting process sometimes raking in hundreds of thousands of views. Now he specializes in modern quilting, an approach that emphasizes negative space and nontraditional shapes, with his bold designs—a skull with a crown, a giant poison apple—garnering fans, who buy his patterns online. Along the way, he’s helped build Portland’s reputation as a hub for next-gen quilters. “The Portland Modern Quilt Guild, I believe, is the largest section of the Modern Quilt Guild nationwide,” says Marchini. “It definitely ties back to the area and the maker mentality that Portland carries.” —As told to Fiona McCann.
PORTLAND, OR
Win Tickets ($24): Lost Ox @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge | w/ Super Secret Band, Genre-bending Jammers

Genre-blending jammers Lost Ox are based in Portland. The band, known for combining elements of funk, psychedelia, jazz, Americana, and progressive rock, has been a staple of the scene since 2017. Rooted in the jamband resurgence of the mid-2000s, their style encompasses many familiar jam tropes, all executed and reimagined with an inspired, dauntless precision.
PORTLAND, OR
Put On Your Walking Shoes And Lets DO This

The Oregon & SW Washington Heart & Stroke Walks are happening! This year, we are excited to be back at Esther Short Park in Vancouver on May 21, 2022, and Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland on June 4, 2022. We are ready to reinvigorate heart-healthy lifestyles by reuniting our community with better health.
PORTLAND, OR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Eugene, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Black Wolf Supper Club is a restaurant that marries the concept of a traditional supper club with Southern Oregon's bounty of farm-fresh ingredients. The result is soulful, flavorful food with generous portions and warm hospitality. The menu at Black Wolf changes seasonally and often, depending on what local farmers are harvesting. In addition to an extensive wine list, you'll find NW microbrews on tap and specialty cocktails that use local liquor distilled by Rogue.
EUGENE, OR
Hall Monitor: The Changing Symbolism of Portland’s Elk Statue

When Portlanders flooded downtown streets in the early summer of 2020 to protest the murder of George Floyd and other examples of police violence against Black Americans, they were joined by a triumphant elk. Specifically, the Thompson Elk, a 120-year-old slender bronze elk statue perched atop a marble fountain that...
PORTLAND, OR
Queer Affinity Safe Rest Village opens on Southwest Naito

PORTLAND, Ore. — After months of delays, Portland's first Safe Rest Village opened Friday along Southwest Naito Parkway at the south edge of downtown. Like many of the Safe Rest Village sites, it faced controversy. Neighbors opposed it along the way and last week, a neighborhood group said it no longer supported the project after initially welcoming it.
PORTLAND, OR
Salt & Straw is a welcome addition to the Eugene community

Eugenian ice cream lovers can officially rejoice with the grand opening of Oregon based ice cream company, Salt & Straw. You can find this delicious ice cream at the Oakway Center, located next to P.F. Changs and Sephora. Be prepared to wait in line, as Salt & Straw has quickly become a Eugene hotspot with many customers excited to try the creative flavors.
EUGENE, OR
Retail
Economy
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Portland, Oregon

Is it possible to get drunk on flavors? I pondered this question as I spooned another mouthful of turmeric and lemongrass curry swimming with meaty prawns onto my tastebuds at Portland’s newest upscale Thai restaurant, Phuket Cafe. The flavors of turmeric mixed in a dreamy dance with the sharp,...
PORTLAND, OR
A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Oregon

Oregon is a state of contrasts. It is home to bustling cities, towering mountains, wild rivers, and calm lakes. In Oregon, you can find snow-capped peaks and verdant valleys, sandy beaches, and lush forests. This diversity is what makes Oregon so special. It is a state that embodies the beauty and wildness of America's Pacific Northwest.
OREGON STATE
Kirkland Development unveils rendering, plans for Renaissance Boardwalk on Columbia River

Kirkland Development has released a new rendering and details about its vision for the Renaissance Boardwalk, an exciting mixed-use project on the Columbia River in Vancouver. “This site has importance historically and is a place of significance on our waterfront. The Renaissance Boardwalk will be a gathering site for visitors and residents alike,” said Dana Gardner, director of project development for Kirkland Development, in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
Family heirloom among valuables stolen in Happy Valley burglary

HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person or persons responsible for breaking into a home in Happy Valley and taking about $60,000 worth of jewelry and other items. Among the things stolen was a family heirloom, a watch that Rupert Fersch’s father gave him.
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Free and easy hikes around Portland

Portland is littered with beautiful parks, bridges and open spaces. Although this may be common knowledge, it is all too easy to forget this amidst assignments, work and the roar of adult responsibilities. Here are a few places with activities that are pretty, free and force you to touch some grass—and remind you why you need to get out more.
PORTLAND, OR

