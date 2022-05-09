ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County leaders break ground on new homeless resource center

By Stefany Valderrama
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County leaders broke ground on a new homeless resource center on Monday. The facility, which currently does not have an official name, will be located on a vacant...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Investigation: Recruits walk off job within months of joining Broward’s troubled 911 call centers

On a good day at the three Broward County regional communication centers, dozens of seats would be filled with 911 call-takers — the first of the first responders. But good days are fleeting. Instead there’s vast emptiness with many uncluttered and unused desks. Broward County’s 911 system is in crisis. It’s struggling under the weight of an extraordinary volume of calls, more than 2.2 million ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: Clematis re-do still has problems

Re your May 4 editorial, "Help shops, delay fees downtown," it is sinful to recognize that West Palm Beach spent $20 million to enhance the downtown streetscape, as well as restaurant areas along Clematis Street. All that being said, tables and chairs of establishments have been placed dangerously close to where there is a constant heavy stream of traffic. Some may prefer to refer to it as "the Clematis corridor." It is quite obvious that accidents are waiting to happen, a horrific liability to the city that will in turn be thrown to the taxpayers. Shame on the city planners and designers. No one should sneeze at $20 million; that is big bucks.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach officials to recommend rescinding new 24-hour parking fee

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Faced with angry merchants and customers, changes are now under consideration to West Palm Beach's controversial new higher parking rates. During a meeting at the Downtown Development Authority, Assistant City Administrator Armando Fana said they would recommend rescinding the new overnight meter fee after 7 p.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Raw sewage, flies & bathroom odors: 3 South Florida restaurants temporarily ordered shut

Raw sewage filled the kitchen of a seafood shack, flies swarmed inside a Mexican cantina and bathroom odors plagued a German eatery, according to state inspectors who ordered that the three South Florida restaurants be temporarily shut down last week. One Poke Shop and Taco vs. Burritos Cantina, both in Miami, and Rene’s Schnitzelhaus in Sunrise were the only three restaurants in the entire ...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Cleaning Gun Shoots, Kills Self

Police, Paramedics Respond To Home In West Boca Raton Before Dawn Wednesday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead after he apparently accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun early Wednesday morning. Paramedics and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […] The article Boca Raton Man Cleaning Gun Shoots, Kills Self appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Toni Koraza

The Most Expensive Homes in the Florida Keys

The Florida Keys are a string of stunning tropical islands located about 120 miles from the southern tip of Florida. Available home rentals boast a variety of vacation condos, beach houses, and homes in Islamorada, Key Largo, Key West, and other popular Keys. To give you an idea of their grandeur, we’ve gathered a list of the top three most expensive houses in the Florida Keys.
ISLAMORADA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Drives Scooter Into Brightline Train, Dies

Latest Death Involving Brightline Train In South Florida. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest person to die when coming into contact with a Brightline Train in South Florida is a woman from Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the […] The article Woman Drives Scooter Into Brightline Train, Dies appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SUIT: Wife Finds Husband Choking At Boca Regional Hospital, Workers Oblivious

Patient Nearly Dies As Nurses, Staffers Ignore. Lawsuit Exposes Alleged Incompetence At Boca Raton Regional. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County exposes the alleged incompetence shown by nurses and medical staffers at Boca Raton Regional […] The article SUIT: Wife Finds Husband Choking At Boca Regional Hospital, Workers Oblivious appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

$3K reward offered for information on person who burned puppy

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A Palm Beach County animal rescue is offering a $3,000 reward for information about the person who burned a puppy. Six-month-old Horacio was found by someone April 30 in Loxahatchee with what appeared to be chemical burns down his back. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL

