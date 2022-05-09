Palm Beach County leaders break ground on new homeless resource center

Re your May 4 editorial, "Help shops, delay fees downtown," it is sinful to recognize that West Palm Beach spent $20 million to enhance the downtown streetscape, as well as restaurant areas along Clematis Street. All that being said, tables and chairs of establishments have been placed dangerously close to where there is a constant heavy stream of traffic. Some may prefer to refer to it as "the Clematis corridor." It is quite obvious that accidents are waiting to happen, a horrific liability to the city that will in turn be thrown to the taxpayers. Shame on the city planners and designers. No one should sneeze at $20 million; that is big bucks.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO