COLLEGE RODEO: Sul Ross State completes 2022 season

The Sul Ross Rodeo team finished its 2022 season after competing at Tarleton State in Stephenville which took place April 28-30.

The men’s team finished with 565 total points, edging out Clarendon College by 30 to take first. The women’s team finished eighth.

This season saw the most CNFR qualifiers Sul Ross State has produced since 1983. The men’s team earned three team championships out of the 10 rodeos while competing against 16 other teams.

The Sul Ross State men’s rodeo team also finished third in the Southwest Region while the women took eighth.