Bartlesville teenager pleads guilty to abusing a toddler to death

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
Bartlesville teenager pleads guilty to abusing a toddler to death (Allan Swart/iStock)

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains a description into an investigation of child abuse and the death of a young child.

A 17-year-old who abused a toddler — causing the child’s death — pleaded guilty to second degree murder Monday in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Bartlesville teenager Terry Nathan Hindman admitted in a plea agreement that on Sept. 29, 2021, he was caring for a 23-month-old boy when he intentionally threw the toddler across the room towards the couch. The plea agreement stated Hindman threw the child with “excessive force.”

The little boy’s head hit the wall directly behind the couch then he landed on a table in front of the couch hitting his head again. According to court documents, Hindman said the child then stumbled and seemed dazed. Hindman failed to seek medical attention and did not tell anyone about the incident, including doctors when the child was taken to the hospital later that day.

On Oct. 2, 2021, Hindman was watching the child again when the child began having medical problems and appeared to have trouble breathing. Hindman did not seek medical care. The child’s mother later called an ambulance, and the child was transported to the hospital.

During the second hospital visit, Hindman again failed to tell anyone about the Sept. 29 injury. The child was transferred to Oklahoma City and died on Oct. 7, 2021, from blunt force trauma, which was a result of the abuse that occurred on Sept. 29.

Hindman was charged as an adult for the crime.

“The abuse this young child endured at the hands Terry Hindman is horrific and his death a tragedy,” said Johnson.

The FBI and Bartlesville Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shannon Cozzoni and Chantelle D. Dial are prosecuting the case.

