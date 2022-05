When Kelton Moorman was 10 years old, he told his mother he wanted to go to Harvard University to study law. Now eight years later, the Owensboro High School senior is close to realizing that goal, only he will be doing it at New York University. Moorman was, however, accepted into Harvard, as well as Dartmouth College, and a number of other prestigious higher education institutions.

