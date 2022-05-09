ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TinCaps, Parks & Rec leading way for FW Daisies monument

By Glenn Marini
 5 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Daisies hold a special place in Summit City sports history, and the Fort Wayne TinCaps in partnership with the City of Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department are looking to make sure the memory of the famed All-American Girls Professional Baseball League squad is kept alive.

The two organizations are spearheading a project aimed at constructing a Daises monument at Fort Wayne’s Memorial Park, the former site of the Daisies’ home field.

The proposed monument would highlight the name of each of the 144 former players and managers that suited up for the Daisies during the team’s existence from 1945-1954.

In an effort to raise the necessary funds, the TinCaps will be wearing replica Daisies uniforms during their home game on May 21 against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Those jerseys are being auctioned online with 100 percent of the winning bids going toward the monument project . The auction is currently open and will close on Sunday, May 22 at 9 p.m.

During the game on May 21 fans will be able to see former Daisies players and their families. The players will be recognized on the field during the night and will also be available for autographs.

Fans that would like to make a direct donation can visit the GoFundMe page dedicated to the Fort Wayne Daisies monument project at this link: FORT WAYNE DAISIES MONUMENT

The TinCaps have also designed specialty Fort Wayne Daisies t-shirts that are currently on-sale in the The Orchard Team Store with $2.00 from each sale going towards the Memorial Park monument project.

