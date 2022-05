BOONE — Athletes competed in various sports and celebrated wins alongside coaches and volunteers at the Watauga County Special Olympics Spring Games. On May 4, athletes, coaches, volunteers and family members gathered at the Watauga Community Recreation Center to participate in the Special Olympics Spring Games. After registering, athletes joined members of the Boone Police Department and Watauga County Sheriff’s Department in a parade before the playing of the national anthem. Athletes, officials and coaches said an oath before event coordinator Keron Poteat made announcements.

