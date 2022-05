(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman caught on video at Applebee's. Detectives suggest the subject is a person of interest in an aggravated assault that allegedly occurred at the South Rutherford Boulevard restaurant. The woman, who was said to be a customer, is accused of becoming upset with a server. As tempers flared, the accused reportedly pulled out a handgun and according to MPD, “Made threats.” The woman left the scene in what was described as a red sedan with a blown headlight.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO