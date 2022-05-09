ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Patent, NY

Holland Patent man charged in alleged choking incident

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOYD — A 28-year-old man is accused of choking a woman until she blacked out at a residence on Asher...

romesentinel.com

WHEC TV-10

Man charged in Alphonse Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have identified the suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday on Alphonse Street. The Rochester Police Department responded to Alphonse Street near Thomas Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after people reported hearing gunfire. Upon arrival, the officers found a 36-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. AMR took him to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
WETM 18 News

Athens woman pleads guilty to hiding wanted men in home

ATHENS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Athens woman has pled guilty in connection to an incident in which she hid three wanted men in her home while kids were inside, according to the Bradford County District Attorney. Billie Jo Acla, 54, pled guilty to two counts of Hindering Apprehension on May 9, 2022, the DA told […]
