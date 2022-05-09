Holland Patent man charged in alleged choking incident

Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
Syracuse, NY -- Two Syracuse men are accused of shooting to death a third man who was running away after allegedly killing a fourth man, according to court records. Natori Russo, 22, and Dewayne Brown, 26, are each charged with murder in the Oct. 7, 2021 death of Winston Brown Jr. on East Raynor Street near Oakwood Avenue.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have identified the suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday on Alphonse Street. The Rochester Police Department responded to Alphonse Street near Thomas Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after people reported hearing gunfire. Upon arrival, the officers found a 36-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. AMR took him to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A video of Trenton's health officer getting a massage in her underwear in front of other employees is reportedly being investigated by county and state officials, NJ Advance Media reports.Neither the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office nor Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora immediately returned Daily Voi…
The search is on for three suspects in a supermarket rip-off in Mohegan Lake. Police say three men were caught on surveillance camera stealing nearly $4,000 worth of over-the-counter medications from the ACME Supermarket on East Main Street. They say the same trio also tried to steal medication from the...
A traffic stop on I-87 in the region led to the arrests of two men - one from Fairfield County - who were busted with nearly a kilogram of crack cocaine and a pair of illegally loaded handguns, New York State Police officials announced.Troopers stopped Bridgeport resident Jalil K. Hill, age 37, on …
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
New information has emerged after an off-duty NYPD police officer followed his wife and her 20-year-old dog walker to a Hudson Valley hotel before chasing them in a vehicle and then gunning down her alleged lover and killing himself, according to the New York Post.The incident took place in Orange …
ATHENS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Athens woman has pled guilty in connection to an incident in which she hid three wanted men in her home while kids were inside, according to the Bradford County District Attorney. Billie Jo Acla, 54, pled guilty to two counts of Hindering Apprehension on May 9, 2022, the DA told […]
TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Tuscarora woman has pled guilty to killing her boyfriend by hitting him with a car early last year, according to the District Attorney. Brittany Carlson, 30, pled guilty to one count each of 2nd-degree Manslaughter (a class-D felony) and 2nd-degree Vehicular Manslaughter (a class-D felony), according to Steuben County District […]
Remsen, N.Y. — A Central New York man died in an ambulance on way to the hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle collision in Oneida County, deputies said. At about 11 a.m., deputies responded to the accident near state Route 365 and Fairchild Road in Remsen, according to a news release issued Saturday afternoon by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say the missing teen was found safe Monday. ORIGINAL STORY CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old from Chili Monday night. According to the MCSO, Angelina Difrancesca is 5’6” and about 100 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown hair. […]
