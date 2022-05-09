ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Cooper resigns as Habersham County Parks & Rec director

By Joy Purcell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHabersham County is losing another department head. Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Cooper is resigning. The county announced Cooper’s resignation on Monday saying he is “leaving to pursue other endeavors.”. Cooper has accepted a job in the property management profession. “I’ve recently said that I would not...

