MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds return

Baseballs with the Minor League Baseball logo sit in a basket for RockHounds players to use during practice Tuesday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Midland RockHounds hosted their annual media day Tuesday to promote their upcoming season which begins April 8 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Amarillo. The RockHounds will host their first home game against the Corpus Christi Hooks on April 12. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

MIDLAND The Midland RockHounds will return home for this week’s series against the Corpus Christi Hooks in Texas League Action starting with Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. contest.

The RockHounds are coming off a road-series against Amarillo from last week in which both teams ended up splitting the series.

Midland lost Sunday’s game 18-9 to go 3-3 in the series.

The RockHounds are currently 13-14 overall and sit in third in the Texas League South Division, just two games ahead of Corpus Christi which is 11-16.

Corpus Christi is coming off a 9-6 win over San Antonio from Sunday.