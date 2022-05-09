MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds return
MIDLAND The Midland RockHounds will return home for this week’s series against the Corpus Christi Hooks in Texas League Action starting with Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. contest.
The RockHounds are coming off a road-series against Amarillo from last week in which both teams ended up splitting the series.
Midland lost Sunday’s game 18-9 to go 3-3 in the series.
The RockHounds are currently 13-14 overall and sit in third in the Texas League South Division, just two games ahead of Corpus Christi which is 11-16.
Corpus Christi is coming off a 9-6 win over San Antonio from Sunday.
