ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds return

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfOoF_0fYEA6gz00
Baseballs with the Minor League Baseball logo sit in a basket for RockHounds players to use during practice Tuesday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Midland RockHounds hosted their annual media day Tuesday to promote their upcoming season which begins April 8 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Amarillo. The RockHounds will host their first home game against the Corpus Christi Hooks on April 12. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

MIDLAND The Midland RockHounds will return home for this week’s series against the Corpus Christi Hooks in Texas League Action starting with Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. contest.

The RockHounds are coming off a road-series against Amarillo from last week in which both teams ended up splitting the series.

Midland lost Sunday’s game 18-9 to go 3-3 in the series.

The RockHounds are currently 13-14 overall and sit in third in the Texas League South Division, just two games ahead of Corpus Christi which is 11-16.

Corpus Christi is coming off a 9-6 win over San Antonio from Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Spurs owner insists NBA team will stay in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs owner Peter J. Holt on Tuesday told fans not to worry: The team isn’t going anywhere. A plan to have the Spurs play a few games in Austin, 80 miles away, had raised some local anxiety that the owners may be considering moving the team.
AUSTIN, TX
Odessa American

COLLEGE GOLF: Wranglers ready to host championships

The Odessa College golf program has been prepping for this week for three years. Set to host the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I Men’s Golf Championships in the spring of 2020, the Wranglers saw their year-long plans disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. That put Odessa College’s...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
City
Midland, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
92.9 NIN

What’s the Top Barbecue-Loving City in Texas?

It’s no secret that we love our barbecue here in the Lone Star State. For many Texans, barbecuing is a great source of pride (myself included). Most people around here dabble in smoking meats, with many smokers going as far as competing in cook-offs across the state. But we...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KSAT 12

Watch out for stinging caterpillars in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Stinging caterpillar season is starting back up in Texas. You might have seen photos on social media recently of people getting stung by caterpillars and that’s because touching certain caterpillar species can cause contact rashes and painful reactions. Specifically, the buck moth caterpillar, spiny oak...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Midland Rockhounds#The Corpus Christi Hooks#Texas League Action
KIII 3News

Century plant in Corpus Christi in full bloom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is coverage of Houston's century plant in bloom. You may have seen them before, but this plant in a front yard in Corpus Christi is finally in full bloom-- the only time it will bloom in its 20-30 year lifespan.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Yardbarker

'Here To Stay': Spurs Respond To Austin Relocation Rumors

The Spurs have played in San Antonio since being established in 1967. There was some concern in 1999 when San Antonio voters initially rejected the $186 million construction project to build AT&T Center — where the Spurs have played ever since. There was a thought of potential relocation to Nashville or Anaheim before the construction project was approved.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo animal athlete qualifies for bull riders final in Fort Worth

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo-based animal athlete called “Hey Bartender” with the Jones Quarter Horses (JQH) Bucking Bulls has qualified for the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) world finals, according to a representative from the International Management Group (IMG). For the first time in league history, IMG detailed that the finals will be hosted in […]
AMARILLO, TX
Odessa American

City announces registration for adult sand volleyball league

City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for any amateur players wanting to start a sand volleyball team, a press release stated. Cost per team is $150, and consists of 6 on 6 leagues with no more than 6 players per team. It will be an 8-game season with a double elimination end of the season tournament under the Texas Armature Athletic Federation.
ODESSA, TX
KIII 3News

Register for a chance to win a KIII-TV 3News Hurricane Kit!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Be prepared! Register for your chance to win a KIII-TV Hurricane Kit from 3News!. Hurricane season is from June 1-Nov. 30, and the 3News weather team wants you to know the essentials when it comes to preparing for the dangers of tropical weather. Preparation is the best protection and we encourage you to know the threat levels and have a plan ready.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana Twins Strikeout – Sold & Moving For 2022 Season

Looks like Texarkana will no longer have a minor league baseball team. It was just recently announced that the Texarkana Twins Baseball Team has been sold. Texarkana Twins have a long history in Texarkana dating back to 1912. In the 1940s they were a feeder team for the Detroit Lions. The team has been in quite a few different leagues through the years including South Central League, the East Texas League, the Lone Star League, the Cotton States League. Most recently starting in 2017 they were part of the Texas Collegiate League.
TEXARKANA, AR
KIII TV3

Opening night at the Buc Days Rodeo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News checked out the opening night of the Buc Days Rodeo out at the American Bank Center Wednesday. Included is video from the saddle bronc, women's breakaway roping and mutton bustin' competition from the kids. The rodeo runs nightly through Saturday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
454
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy