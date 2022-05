Registration for fall courses at Mid Michigan College is available now and courses start Monday, Aug. 29. Mid’s courses are scheduled to take place on campus and online. “Helping students find their passion, achieve their goals, and own their opportunities is always top-of-mind as we near the start of a new semester,” said Katie Navock, director of admissions at Mid. “We continue to expand the number of programs, credentials and services available on campus and online so we can support students when and how it works for them.”

