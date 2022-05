The electrochemistry designette is a purposefully developed design activity which allows students to demonstrate complex concepts and for instructors to impart a set of core skills to foster innovation. Developed by researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), this pedagogical tool was first introduced and published in 2019. It now has proven to be highly effective in allowing instructors to spot misconceptions in their students' understanding and provide prompt intervention.

