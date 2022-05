A great white shark weighing approximately 998lbs has been recorded swimming along the New Jersey shore by a marine wildlife non-profit, OCEARCH.The group, who track shark migration, traced the shark known as “Ironbound” to New Jersey at the end of April, CNN reported on Monday.A ping at 10pm on 28 April located Ironbound not far from New Jersey’s coastline, which Bob Hueter, chief scientist at OCEARCH, said was a typical migratory pattern for sharks in the Atlantic.“He’s gone back and forth from where we found him in Nova Scotia and the Florida Keys several times,” said Mr Hueter to CNN....

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO