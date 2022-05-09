ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

Man Charged With DUI And Assault Of A Police Officer

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was charged with DUI and assault of a police officer after a traffic stop in Trigg County...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Man, woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

BLOUNTVILLE — A traffic stop just after midnight Monday resulted in two people being jailed on drug charges and police seizure of more than $11,000 in cash, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The following information was released Monday afternoon by SCSO:. A SCSO deputy patrolling Highway...
TODAY.com

Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year relationship, police say

The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared six days ago had a relationship spanning years that included her calling him at a state prison. Law enforcement officials shared more details of the relationship between Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, as a manhunt continues for the two of them after they disappeared on April 29 when Vicky White said she was transporting the murder suspect from Lauderdale County Jail.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
BBC

Former US police officer charged with murder in death of 12-year-old

A former Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back during a chaotic foot chase in early March. Authorities say that Edsaul Mendoza, 26, engaged in a "tactically unsound" pursuit of Thomas "TJ" Siderio and shot him despite knowing he was unarmed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Two Former Police Officers Charged in Fatal Shooting of Oklahoma Father

Two former Oklahoma police officers have been charged in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old father of 8, Quadry Sanders. Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, the former Lawton officers who shot and killed Sanders, were charged with first-degree manslaughter following the events of Dec. 5, per the Washington Post. After an internal investigation, both men were fired from their positions in January, and the new charges come from the Comanche County district attorney.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Trigg County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Trigg County, KY
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Gallatin Police searching for assault suspect

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gallatin Police are searching for a man connected to a weekend assault. Police said Steven Lamont O’Neal, 21, is wanted for aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that occurred on Lackey Circle on Sunday. Police said O’Neal should be considered armed and dangerous.
GALLATIN, TN
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Reckless Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WKYT 27

Lexington mother accused of killing her children booked into jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death is now in the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say 5-year-old Skylar Williams and 13-year-old Deon Williams were killed on May 2 at an apartment on Rogers Road. The coroner says the siblings died from multiple stab wounds.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHL

HCSO: Traffic stop leads to 2 meth-related arrests

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people are facing several drug charges after a Hawkins County traffic stop that began due to a seat belt violation, police say. A report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) states that on Thursday, May 5, deputies pulled over a Ford Explorer on East Main Street in Rogersville. […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy